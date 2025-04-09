First Homes Released on New Aberbargoed Development

The first homes are set to be released for sale on a new housing development in Aberbargoed.

The St Sannans Field development, built by South Wales developer Llanmoor Homes, will feature 67 new homes, comprising a mix of 59 two, three and four-bedroom properties to be sold on the open market.

Llanmoor will also be building eight one-bedroom apartments as affordable housing, which will be sold to Caerphilly Council.

Situated off Bedwellty Road, the site is connected to Aberbargoed town centre, and enjoys excellent links to nearby Bargoed with its park, golf course, leisure centre, supermarket and local shops. The area is surrounded by a mix of residential neighbourhoods and amenities and also benefits from frequent bus services and access to Bargoed railway station.

The development will see the introduction of brand-new home designs by Llanmoor, which while retaining the internal layout of existing popular home designs will have significant changes to their external appearance, including much deeper windows and a wider variety of finishes.

All homes will have the latest energy efficiency features, including air source heat pumps for hot water and heating, and the site will incorporate sustainable urban drainage systems (SUDS ), which ensure that rainwater runoff is processed to improve water quality and enhance biodiversity.

Llanmoor Homes, which is based in Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was founded in 1966, and has grown to become one of South Wales’s largest and most successful private house builders. It has built several other developments in Caerphilly county in recent years, including Cae Sant Barrwg in Bedwas, Hawtin Meadows in Blackwood and Bedwellty Field in Aberbargoed.

Tim Grey, Sales Director of Llanmoor Homes, said:

“We are excited to be bringing our multi-award-winning new homes to St Sannans Field. “This is our second development in Aberbargoed in recent years, and we have become well-known in the area for our high-quality developments, which provide a good mix of home designs and benefits to the local community. “South Wales desperately needs new open market homes, and we are proud to be playing our part in increasing the housing supply.”

In addition to housing, the development will also have two high-quality areas of public amenity space and there is an existing equipped play area nearby. To ensure these open space areas are kept well maintained, a residents-managed management company has been set up, with a managing agent appointed to carry out regular maintenance.

The sales and marketing centre is scheduled to open at St Sannans Field on Saturday 26th April, when the first of the homes will be released for sale.