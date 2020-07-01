First Couple to Move into their Llanmoor Home Since Lockdown

A young couple have revealed that moving into their new Llanmoor home went smoothly under the current lockdown circumstances.

After a period of unavoidable delays due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Charlotte and husband Rhys moved into their four bed Llancarfan home at Llanmoor’s Hawtin Meadows development in Caerphilly along with their son Joshua and pug Ralph on 5th June. The family were the first to move into their Llanmoor home since lockdown.

Charlotte said:

“we are so happy to get into the house. Its just perfect for our family”.

She was also extremely pleased with the service they received, making the whole process much easier during these uncertain times.

Charlotte said:

“Sue and Lily went above and beyond to get what we wanted which we are very grateful for. Lily’s customer communication was excellent, and she deserves recognition for this as she is a credit to Llanmoor homes!”.

Rhys told us that moving during a national lockdown has been a surreal experience.

He said:

“It was difficult not knowing fixed dates as we are key workers and needed to book time off work for the move, but thankfully everyone at Llanmoor were very helpful in assisting us”.

The family were pleased to have found their perfect house in their hometown, near amenities and great schools. They fell in love with the layout of the Llancarfan show home they viewed, with the open plan kitchen/diner being one of their favourite features

Charlotte said:

“this feature allows us to all be together as a family as it’s a really large space”.

She continued: