First Artist’s Impressions Unveiled for Proposed Venue Cymru Redevelopment

Conwy County Borough Council has shared a first look at the artist’s impressions for proposals for Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

The visuals showcase a transformed space that aims to better serve the local community, library users, visitors, cultural professionals and theatre patrons.

The artist’s impressions are included in a report that will be presented to the Economy and Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee. Councillors will be asked to consider the draft proposals and make recommendations to Cabinet.

The report will also include the results of the Library Public Consultation and the outline economic impact report on the proposed relocation of Llandudno Library to Venue Cymru.

The redesign will help safeguard both the area library and Venue Cymru’s place as a premier cultural and events destination in North Wales.

In addition to providing modern facilities and improving accessibility, the co-location of the Tourist Information Centre (TIC) and area library is expected to deliver cost savings of over £100,000 per year.

“Seeing the artist’s impressions is an exciting milestone for the project,” said Conwy’s Head of Economy & Culture, Sarah Ecob, “It really helps bring our vision to life and shows our commitment to creating a cultural hub that is inclusive, modern, and fit for the future.” “These proposals for Venue Cymru are part of a wider strategy to safeguard vital services and support economic growth, cultural development, and tourism in Conwy.”

Cllr Dilwyn Roberts, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Culture, said:

“This redevelopment represents a significant investment in the cultural life of our region. Venue Cymru has long been a cornerstone of our arts and entertainment offer. These exciting proposals aim to ensure it continues to inspire and engage future generations and secure the future for the area library. I hope councillors get behind this project that promises to celebrate creativity, bring people together, and strengthen our communities' cultural identity.”

Cllr Nigel Smith, Cabinet Member for a Sustainable Economy, added:

“I am really pleased to support this investment in Venue Cymru, as the project will be a welcomed boost to the local economy. The proposed works will both sustain and create jobs in the short term and help to safeguard and grow jobs in the future. Just as importantly by giving improved access to the arts and culture all under one roof, it will also help sustain our much-loved Venue Cymru, the Library Service, and Tourist Information service for the benefit of our residents and visitors.”

The draft Business Case for funding has been submitted to UK Government. Final plans will be subject to councillors' approval. Plans will be put on show in Venue Cymru, Tourism Information Centre (TIC), and Llandudno Library in the coming months.