Fiona Stewart of Green Man Steps Down from the Concert Promoters Association

Fiona Stewart, owner and Managing Director of Wales independent Green Man, is standing down from her position as an Executive Board Member of the Concert Promoters Association, after nine years in the role.

Stewart was the first woman to have sat on the Board of the CPA, which was founded by music promoter Harvey Goldsmith in 1986 and is the oldest and to many, the UK’s most respected Live Music Association.

Stewart, who is listed as number 24 in the BBC Woman’s Hour Music Power list and has over 30 years’ experience as a leader within the live music industry, said:

“It’s been an honour to be an Executive Board Member of the CPA, whose commitment to protect UK live music is outstanding, particularly in relation to the challenges of the pandemic and Brexit. I hope whoever takes my place will come from the growing pool of talented promoters less represented within our industry.”

Fiona plans on diverting her time to the work of the ever-growing Green Man Trust, the charitable arm of the festival which has supported over 10,000 people.

Chris Smith, WOMAD International Festival Director and CPA Member said:

“Fiona kicks down doors for us to follow. She ran the first large event in Wales following Covid, which recorded the lowest rate of infection of any large UK event. “The event restarted Wales post-pandemic, restoring business confidence shattered by lock-down, supporting thousands in getting back to work. Fiona did this as an independent without test funding and it is honestly the most courageous thing I have ever seen in my career. “Fiona developed the Boutique Festival concept and Festival Control Method now used by all of us and at events internationally – she made Wales the place to follow in event innovation.” “Fiona really is festival royalty and whatever’s next will be in the spirit of innovation, creativity and ethics, which imbues everything she does.”

Craig Stanley, CEO of esteemed Marshall Arts Management whose clients include Paul McCartney, Elton John and Cher is a fellow Executive Board Member. He said:

“Fiona is a fantastic ambassador for the live music industry and her departure will be a great loss to the CPA Executive. “As the driving force behind one of the truly great independent festivals in the UK, she could always be relied upon to add to the discussion in a positive and constructive way. She continues to be a fantastic role model for female executives entering the business and I wish her every success in all her future ventures.”

Jane Beese, Director of Music Manchester International Festival and Executive Board Member of the CPA, paid tribute to Stewart’s commitment to minority groups and the way she has pioneered routes for women into the music industry.

Beese said:

“As well as owning and running the brilliant Green Man, Fiona champions people with minority representation and is a shining example that women have a place not only within the music industry, but at a senior level anywhere. She is always supportive and has had a profound influence on my career, as well as many others. “When she first started [in the industry], there were literally no women in the room and she blazed a trail for so many to follow. I look forward to seeing what she does next.”

Vanessa Reed, President and CEO of New Music USA says: