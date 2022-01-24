Fintech Wales Reveals the 9 Startups It Is Backing Next

Fintech Wales Reveals the 9 Startups It Is Backing Next

From blockchain e-ticketing to a drone marketplace, FinTech Wales Foundry has recently unveiled the nine fintech startups taking part in its flagship accelerator programme.

The 2022 accelerator programme, called “Validate Raise & Scale”, takes equity in the startups.

The 12-week programme aims to help founders overcome the challenges of validating, fundraising, and scaling a new venture successfully.

The nine startups from across the UK and Europe, which were accepted in the programme after a rigorous interview process, will begin the programme on 26 January.

The programme has been initiated by the Foundry and its partners Principality Building Society, Admiral Financial Services (AFSL) and Cardiff Capital Region City Deal.

The nine startups accepted into the 2022 FinTech Wales Foundry Accelerator are:

TropoGo (Wales) — India’s First and only real-time Micro Drone insurance.

QuoteOnSite (Wales) – Cloud-based Quoting, Invoicing and Messaging software for small businesses.

Monva (Wales) – Using smart comparison services to make comparing and buying as easy as possible.

Yacooba (Portugal) – Mixing blockchain ticketing protocol with a one-click-buy travel marketplace to generate more revenue for promoters and rewards for audiences.

Finalrentals – (Poland) – Helping customers find the perfect cheap car rental in Dubai

BOMADU – (London) – Helping first-time buyers with home deposit challenges using smart current accounts.

AGAM Services – (London) – AGAM helps create financial IDs for their customers paving way to enter the formal economy.

Cufflink – (Wales) – Limiting the likelihood and impact of a data breach by controlling exactly what can and can’t be done with personal data.

Everknock – (Wales) – A personal assistant to manage your home-buying journey. Helping users take control, save time, and reduce stress.

The 2021 Foundry Cohort collectively raised more than £9M in investment, created over 20 jobs, and signed corporate deals with the program partners. Part of the 2021 alumni was Sero, a Cardiff-based energy technology and services company who this week secured a £5.5m investment from Welsh business Hodge and leading financial services provider Legal & General to support the transition to net-zero across the residential housing sector in Wales.

It includes intensive digital and in-person mentoring sessions with experienced industry leaders in its Cardiff hub before culminating in an event showcasing the startups’ progress at the accelerator’s end in mid-April.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO of Fintech Wales, who chats to Business News Wales, said:

“The Welsh fintech sector has shown enormous resilience and success in the face of a global crisis. We have seen investments in the UK rise reaching $11.6bn in 2021 (Innovate Finance), with regional investment growing 237% year on year. Cardiff, having been recognised as a growing Fintech cluster in the Kalifa report, continues to thrive.”

Check out Business News Wales’ other interview with Neil Cocker HERE