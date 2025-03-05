FinTech Wales Launches the Fourth FinTech Wales Foundry

FinTech Wales is set to launch its fourth FinTech Wales Foundry – an accelerator programme designed to provide expert mentorship and support to help start-ups thrive within the Welsh fintech ecosystem and beyond.

The FinTech Wales Foundry is a not-for-profit, no-equity accelerator that empowers promising innovative fintech start-ups with the resources they need to scale. Start-ups accepted onto the programme will benefit from one-on-one mentoring with the programme director, exclusive networking opportunities with FinTech Wales members, and direct access to investors through dedicated pitch sessions.

Applications open on March 14 2025, with the successful cohort set to be announced in April 2025. The programme will officially kick off in May 2025, and fintech start-ups from Wales and around the world are invited to apply before the deadline of April 2 2025.

Applications are encouraged from companies in all areas of fintech and from those developing products and services that use technology to advance the financial services industries. Applicants also need not be based in Wales — everyone is welcome to apply if they are looking to be part of the Welsh fintech ecosystem and strengthen their presence in the country.

Sarah Kocianski, CEO of FinTech Wales, said:

“I’m thrilled that we are re-launching the Foundry, the programme is hugely respected and has become synonymous with FinTech Wales and our mission. I’m looking forward to seeing the applications and can’t wait to meet the successful cohort once selected.”

Previous FinTech Wales Foundry cohorts have gone on to achieve significant success, securing investment, scaling their businesses, and expanding into new markets. Alumni such as FinalRentals, Sero, Wagonex, Voltric, Everknock, Zing, Agam, Serene, Credit Canary, DocFlite, Pintech.io and others have leveraged the programme’s support to accelerate their growth, securing major funding rounds and partnerships with leading financial institutions. Their success highlights the Foundry’s impact in nurturing high-potential fintech start-ups and showcasing Wales’ position as a hub for fintech innovation, said FinTech Wales.

Foundry Alumni Ammar Akhtar, Founder & CEO of Finalrentals, said:

“We have worked tirelessly to build the software and get our product known in the market, but taking part in the FinTech Wales programme was the catalyst for growth. It gave us a great opportunity to network with the investor community in Wales and benefit from mentorship which has ultimately led to us being able to secure this major investment that will enable us to now scale the business.”

Jim Fell, CEO & Co-Founder of Credit Canary, said:

“The Welsh ecosystem has been a real key driver for our success to date. The work FinTech Wales does is phenomenal and we are proud to be a Foundry member. We remain closely connected with that community today. We’ve received investment from Wales. As a result, we have hired in Wales and we have a presence in Wales. Working within the community I can see the opportunities for firms like Credit Canary and of course other tech firms that are looking to grow faster and looking to maximise the opportunities within the region.”

The programme aims to give promising start-ups a significant boost, providing mentorship across all aspects of business operations – from scaling teams to raising investment. By nurturing early-stage fintech companies and equipping them for long-term success, the Foundry helps drive the growth of scale-up businesses in Wales, ultimately leading to job creation and attracting further investment into the region, said FinTech Wales.

Join the waitlist here.