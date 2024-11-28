FinTech Wales Hosts Training and Employment Support Event for Former Tata Steelworkers

FinTech Wales hosted an event to support individuals and families affected by the recent job losses at Tata Steel.

Working alongside recruitment company Acorn by Synergie , FinTech Wales invited employers to speak about various roles and opportunities available in fintech and financial services at the Community Support Centre in Aberafan Shopping Centre, Port Talbot. The training and employment support has been geared towards creating new employment and an economic future for the area.

Companies who provided valuable insight into career paths in the fintech industry on the day included WeGetDesign, Cadre Advisory, Dynamo Cover, Gower College, Swansea University, Technocamps, Monmouthshire Building Society, ITeC Digital Training, Educ8 Training, Aspire 2Be, DVLA, ALS Training, DCW Group, Ogi and iungo Solutions. Mayor of Neath Port Talbot County Borough, Councillor Matthew Crowley also attended the event.

The initiative is linked to the newly allocated £13.5m UK Government-funded programme, which is coordinated by the Tata Steel Transition Board. This funding supports people and local businesses to grow and diversify.

Tata employees and their immediate family members can apply for up to £10,000 to start a business, with grants of up to £250,000 for existing businesses. The new grant is part of £26.5m announced in four months. It will be used for a wide range of purposes including training costs, exam fees, work related certificates and licences, tools and equipment on an individual basis.

The Community Support Centre officially opened last month, with Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens MP and the Cabinet Secretary of Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans showing their support on the opening day.

Chair of FinTech Wales and Independent Member of the Tata Steel Transition Board, Sarah Williams-Gardener, said: “Supporting individuals and families impacted by the recent Tata Steel redundancies is not just about providing jobs; it’s about creating sustainable opportunities and a brighter future for the community. It’s critical at this time the wider ecosystem adds its support. Today I am proud to see FinTech Wales, its partners, and other organisations here at the nearly established community hub. We are stronger together and it’s this collaboration that will ensure this transition is not just about recovery but about driving growth and resilience across the region. “Today’s event showcased the diverse and innovative career paths available in fintech and financial services. We were also able to demonstrate that there are many transferable skills and competencies. Many of FinTech Wales’ skills initiatives are designed to help individuals transition into tech, no matter their current stage in their career journey. Our goal is to inspire confidence and provide practical pathways for those looking to rebuild and thrive.”

Acorn by Synergie’s Commercial Partnerships Director Mark Rudge said:

“Acorn by Synergie and I were thrilled to collaborate with Fintech Wales to bring this incredible event to Port Talbot. “The financial sector might not be the first career path that comes to mind for Port Talbot’s affected skilled workers, but were excited to showcase the fresh, inspiring opportunities it can offer. We hope this event will now open the door to a bright and exciting future for many local residents.”

Launched in April 2019, FinTech Wales offers help and support to its network of members and participants – it uses the power of the collective voice to be heard by politicians, governments and influencers in the financial services space.