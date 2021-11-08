Finding the Perfect Story: USW Trainee Journalists Project

In their second week of training, the ‘Journos of the Future’, (the project Business News Wales are undertaking with students from the University of South Wales), have been tasked with sourcing the perfect story for broadcast or print.

The trainees have been asked to determine whether a story is more suited to print or broadcast, and at the end of the session, write an article.

The students’ work is then reviewed by project leader Sam Cook and members of Business News Wales team.

As to a ‘perfect’ story, Sam says:

“It’s important for the students to know the difference between a well-chosen story, with substance, insight and analysis, and one that is more surface and cosmetic. “At the heart good journalism is always those central questions: who, what, when and where, and of course the clincher, why? And putting your own perspective on it is key.”

‘Journos of the Future’ is an initiative launched by Business News Wales that sees students at the University of South Wales taught by Sam, who previously worked for Local TV.

The initiative will run for four weeks. The strongest pieces by the students will be published by Business News Wales, achieving their first journalism credits.

