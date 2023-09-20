Financial Challenges Force Gender Equality Charity Chwarae Teg to Close

Gender equality charity, Chwarae Teg, has announced it’s closing down in what has been described as a perfect storm of financial challenges” that left the organisation with no other option available.

The organisation was founded in 1992 and, since 2019, it has published an annual report tracking progress towards gender equality in Wales.

Chwarae Teg closure statement from Sharon Williams, Chair, Chwarae Teg

It is with extreme sadness that the Board of Chwarae Teg has today agreed the proposed closure of the charity. Despite the best efforts of the recently appointed new leadership team, a perfect storm of financial challenges has left no other option available. Staff have been kept informed of the developing situation and are now amid a collective redundancy consultation.

With the pending loss of European funding, in 2019 Chwarae Teg set up its commercial arm, FairPlay Trading, with the aim of securing a new funding stream for the charity. Although this has delivered successful projects empowering equality across Wales, it never became profitable. Last week we took the decision to put FairPlay Trading into liquidation. We have also recently been informed by the Wales European Funding Office (WEFO), that the charity received an historic advance payment which must now be addressed.

Combined with the difficult economic situation facing all charities this has left Chwarae Teg over-exposed financially. In order to do the right thing for our staff, clients and other stakeholders, controlled closure is now our only viable option. An approach to Welsh Government for a rescue package has sadly been unsuccessful.

We recognise this is desperately sad news for our staff, funders and clients – but above all for the women of Wales who we have been so proud to serve over so many years. The team has recently secured a number of new contracts, which showed that the need for our work is as great as ever whilst signalling a sustainable future for the charity. Unfortunately, we have simply been unable to overcome this current financial crisis. We are working with other charities and partners to see if some of Chwarae Teg’s current work streams can be delivered by other agencies.