Finance Awards Wales Shortlist Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121 Finance & FinTech, Finance Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the finance profession and recognise the significant contribution made by the Finance sector to the Welsh economy.
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner, to be held at Cardiff’s City Hall on 15th May.
Matt Hyde, Managing Director, Finance Awards Wales is delighted at the impact these awards have created, said:
“The response from finance professionals across the whole of Wales has been excellent, with a record number of applications and nominations received across the 14 Categories for the 2020 awards. “Our vision – to recognise, attract and invest in Finance talent is core to what we are doing. Last year we were proud to recognise over 40 winners across 13 categories, shining a light on the rich talent we have in Wales and celebrating the valuable work of the Finance sector. Also, it was great to see Frank Holmes (Partner of Gambit corporate Finance) awarded the “Outstanding contribution to Finance in Wales” for all his work in the finance sector in Wales. We are excited to find new talent in 2020 and add to the Finance Awards Wales family”.
Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:
“The growth of financial and professional services in Wales, which has seen our nation become one of the fastest growing locations for the sector, is a real success story. Today, more than 140,000 jobs across Wales are in the financial and related professional services – a figure which has grown by almost 25% in the last decade alone. The Welsh Government continues to work hard to foster an investment-friendly business environment and the record number of nominations and applications to this year’s Finance Awards Wales are a testament to that.
“These awards shine a light on the talented professionals working in the sector and contributing to our thriving economy. Congratulations to all on the shortlist and I wish you every success now and in the future.”
Huw Thomas, Leader, Cardiff Council, said:
“Cardiff Council is delighted to continue its support of the Finance Awards Wales 2020 recognising the depth and breadth of talented people we have in Wales and our capital city region. The financial and professional services sector is a key growth sector for Cardiff and these awards rightly recognise the key people who are helping to establish Cardiff as one of the best places in the UK for businesses”
For more information about the awards and how to book, visit: www.financeawardswales.com
The shortlist is as follows;
Chief Financial Officer/Director (upto £25m)
CPS Group – Huw Davies
Forward Waste Management Ltd – Nicholas Davenport
Inspiretec Group – Matt Wakerley
Young Finance Director
Acuity Law – Gwenno George
CELSA UK – Holly Arnold
Forward Waste Management Ltd – Nicholas Davenport
Lime Corporate Finance – Tom O’Brien
IFA/Wealth Manager of the Year
Breacon IFA Ltd – Ben Russell
Celtic Financial Planning Ltd – Robert Lewis
Niche – Matt Wiltshire
Robert Ingram Wealth Management – Rob Ingram
Chief Financial Officer/Director (over £25m)
LBS Builders Merchants Ltd – Philip Evans
Solo Service Group – Caroline Sypliwtchak
Transport for Wales – Heather Clash
Zenith Print & Packaging Group – Joseph Towler
Financial Controller of the Year
CP Hire – Natalie Kay
Evolve IP UK – Chloe Sainsbury
IG Lintels – Charlotte Chittleburgh
Retail Merchandising Services (RMS) – Christopher Avery
Accounts Technician of the Year
Arvato Swansea – Zach Thomas
Connect Assist Ltd – Barbara Skym
IG Lintels – Katie Libing Zhong
Kagool – Poppy Vincent
Accountant of the Year
JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd – David Millns
Performance Cycling Ltd – Alex Corbisiero
Propel Finance Plc – Vikki Murphy
Verde Corporate Finance – Mike Fenwick
Rising Star
Arvato Swansea – Charlotte Hogan
Gambit Corporate Finance – Oliver Jarman
IG Lintels – Tiffany Dawes
Niche – Matt Wiltshire
Propel Finance Plc – Magda Hayman
Corporate Finance Team of the Year
Verde Corporate Finance
Lime Corporate Finance
Finance Team of the Year
DWJ Wealth Management Ltd
Monmouthshire Building Society
Propel Finance
Independent Accounting Practice of the Year
Mitchell Meredith Limited
Obp Chartered Accountants
Sarah Fairley Chartered Accountants
Medium/Large Finance Team (11+)
Arcadis UK
Arvato Swansea
Bluestone Resorts Ltd
Principality Building Society
Propel Finance Plc
Small Finance Team (up to 10 staff)
Flexicare Medical
Forward Waste Management Ltd
Monmouthshire Building Society
Mudiad Meithrin Ltd
S3 Advertising