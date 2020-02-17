Finance Awards Wales Shortlist Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121 Finance & FinTech, Finance Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the finance profession and recognise the significant contribution made by the Finance sector to the Welsh economy.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner, to be held at Cardiff’s City Hall on 15th May.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director, Finance Awards Wales is delighted at the impact these awards have created, said:

“The response from finance professionals across the whole of Wales has been excellent, with a record number of applications and nominations received across the 14 Categories for the 2020 awards. “Our vision – to recognise, attract and invest in Finance talent is core to what we are doing. Last year we were proud to recognise over 40 winners across 13 categories, shining a light on the rich talent we have in Wales and celebrating the valuable work of the Finance sector. Also, it was great to see Frank Holmes (Partner of Gambit corporate Finance) awarded the “Outstanding contribution to Finance in Wales” for all his work in the finance sector in Wales. We are excited to find new talent in 2020 and add to the Finance Awards Wales family”.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“The growth of financial and professional services in Wales, which has seen our nation become one of the fastest growing locations for the sector, is a real success story. Today, more than 140,000 jobs across Wales are in the financial and related professional services – a figure which has grown by almost 25% in the last decade alone. The Welsh Government continues to work hard to foster an investment-friendly business environment and the record number of nominations and applications to this year’s Finance Awards Wales are a testament to that. “These awards shine a light on the talented professionals working in the sector and contributing to our thriving economy. Congratulations to all on the shortlist and I wish you every success now and in the future.”

Huw Thomas, Leader, Cardiff Council, said:

“Cardiff Council is delighted to continue its support of the Finance Awards Wales 2020 recognising the depth and breadth of talented people we have in Wales and our capital city region. The financial and professional services sector is a key growth sector for Cardiff and these awards rightly recognise the key people who are helping to establish Cardiff as one of the best places in the UK for businesses”

The shortlist is as follows;

Chief Financial Officer/Director (upto £25m)

CPS Group – Huw Davies

Forward Waste Management Ltd – Nicholas Davenport

Inspiretec Group – Matt Wakerley

Young Finance Director

Acuity Law – Gwenno George

CELSA UK – Holly Arnold

Forward Waste Management Ltd – Nicholas Davenport

Lime Corporate Finance – Tom O’Brien

IFA/Wealth Manager of the Year

Breacon IFA Ltd – Ben Russell

Celtic Financial Planning Ltd – Robert Lewis

Niche – Matt Wiltshire

Robert Ingram Wealth Management – Rob Ingram

Chief Financial Officer/Director (over £25m)

LBS Builders Merchants Ltd – Philip Evans

Solo Service Group – Caroline Sypliwtchak

Transport for Wales – Heather Clash

Zenith Print & Packaging Group – Joseph Towler

Financial Controller of the Year

CP Hire – Natalie Kay

Evolve IP UK – Chloe Sainsbury

IG Lintels – Charlotte Chittleburgh

Retail Merchandising Services (RMS) – Christopher Avery

Accounts Technician of the Year

Arvato Swansea – Zach Thomas

Connect Assist Ltd – Barbara Skym

IG Lintels – Katie Libing Zhong

Kagool – Poppy Vincent

Accountant of the Year

JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd – David Millns

Performance Cycling Ltd – Alex Corbisiero

Propel Finance Plc – Vikki Murphy

Verde Corporate Finance – Mike Fenwick

Rising Star

Arvato Swansea – Charlotte Hogan

Gambit Corporate Finance – Oliver Jarman

IG Lintels – Tiffany Dawes

Niche – Matt Wiltshire

Propel Finance Plc – Magda Hayman

Corporate Finance Team of the Year

Verde Corporate Finance

Lime Corporate Finance

Finance Team of the Year

DWJ Wealth Management Ltd

Monmouthshire Building Society

Propel Finance

Independent Accounting Practice of the Year

Mitchell Meredith Limited

Obp Chartered Accountants

Sarah Fairley Chartered Accountants

Medium/Large Finance Team (11+)

Arcadis UK

Arvato Swansea

Bluestone Resorts Ltd

Principality Building Society

Propel Finance Plc

Small Finance Team (up to 10 staff)

Flexicare Medical

Forward Waste Management Ltd

Monmouthshire Building Society

Mudiad Meithrin Ltd

S3 Advertising