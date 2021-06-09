Finance Awards Wales 2021 Shortlist Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121, Finance Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the finance profession and recognise the significant contribution made by the Finance sector to the Welsh economy.

The winners will be announced at a celebratory dinner, to be held at Cardiff’s City Hall on Friday 3rd September.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director, Finance Awards Wales is delighted to see the return of the awards, saying:

“This year we’ll recognise the enormous contribution of our finance professionals in steering their organisations through the challenges brought about by the pandemic. As part of our vision – to recognise, attract and invest in Finance talent – we’ll be sharing the stories of people who make up the finance community, and celebrating the economic growth and impact they drive in Wales. Now in our third year, we’re excited to announce our winners and welcome new talent to the Finance Awards Wales family”.

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader, Cardiff Council said:

“It’s wonderful to hear about the rich and diverse entries from across Wales and to see an outstanding set of shortlisted finalists. The talent and capability within the finance sector continues to grow and it’s exciting to see the impact the sector continues to have on the economy of Cardiff , the City Region and Wales ”.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“We have worked hard to create a truly world class financial and professional services environment here in Wales. This has seen us attract internationally-renowned companies, providing high-quality and well-paid job opportunities. “This year’s Finance Awards Wales will shine a light on the talented individuals and fantastic companies that have thrived in this hugely important sector against a backdrop of immense economic upheaval and uncertainty. “Congratulations to all those who have made the shortlist. I look forward to seeing their achievements celebrated at the awards event.”

For more information about the awards and how to book, visit: www.financeawardswales.com

The shortlist is as follows;

CFO>25M

Zenith Print Group – Joseph Towler

Celsa Steel – Holly Arnold

Valleys to Coast – Clare Marshal

CFO <25M

AK Developments (Anglesey) Ltd – Paul Brook

Monmouthshire Housing Association – Gwyndaf Tobias

Forward Waste Management Ltd -Nicholas Davenport

Young Finance Director

Louise Evans – S3

Rhys Jenkins – Edwards Coaches

Simon Cole – Markes International

Celsa Steel – Holly Arnold

Financial Controller

Jai Tsim FEI Foods

Tony Sleap VISTA Support

Jonathan James Hodge Bank

Vaughan Regan Arcadis

Accountant

Matthew Jones – Limestone Grey

Alison Vickers – Bevan Buckland

Stephanie Collins – Mazuma

Independent Practice

Bevan Buckland LLP

Limestone Grey

Barford Owen Davies

Financial Services

DWJ Wealth Management Ltd

Penguin

Covid Hero

Cyfrifwyr Hill & Roberts Accountants – Ffion Hampson

NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership – Andy Butler

Arvato Swansea

Large Team

CELSA STEEL

PRA Health Sciences

Valleys to Coast

Small Team

WRU

Character.com

Flexicare

Accounting Technician

Nathan Humphreys – Propel

Bryony Ham – Mazuma

Jordon Harley -Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council

Rising Star

Katy Mathias Hodge

Faye Cochlin – Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions

Matthew Price – Propel

Chloe Jones -Delio

IFA Wealth Team

Robert Lewis – Celtic Financial PLanning

Magenta Financial Planning

Penguin