Finance Awards Wales 2021 Shortlist Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121, Finance Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the finance profession and recognise the significant contribution made by the Finance sector to the Welsh economy.
The winners will be announced at a celebratory dinner, to be held at Cardiff’s City Hall on Friday 3rd September.
Matt Hyde, Managing Director, Finance Awards Wales is delighted to see the return of the awards, saying:
“This year we’ll recognise the enormous contribution of our finance professionals in steering their organisations through the challenges brought about by the pandemic. As part of our vision – to recognise, attract and invest in Finance talent – we’ll be sharing the stories of people who make up the finance community, and celebrating the economic growth and impact they drive in Wales. Now in our third year, we’re excited to announce our winners and welcome new talent to the Finance Awards Wales family”.
Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader, Cardiff Council said:
“It’s wonderful to hear about the rich and diverse entries from across Wales and to see an outstanding set of shortlisted finalists. The talent and capability within the finance sector continues to grow and it’s exciting to see the impact the sector continues to have on the economy of Cardiff , the City Region and Wales ”.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
“We have worked hard to create a truly world class financial and professional services environment here in Wales. This has seen us attract internationally-renowned companies, providing high-quality and well-paid job opportunities.
“This year’s Finance Awards Wales will shine a light on the talented individuals and fantastic companies that have thrived in this hugely important sector against a backdrop of immense economic upheaval and uncertainty.
“Congratulations to all those who have made the shortlist. I look forward to seeing their achievements celebrated at the awards event.”
For more information about the awards and how to book, visit: www.financeawardswales.com
The shortlist is as follows;
CFO>25M
Zenith Print Group – Joseph Towler
Celsa Steel – Holly Arnold
Valleys to Coast – Clare Marshal
CFO <25M
AK Developments (Anglesey) Ltd – Paul Brook
Monmouthshire Housing Association – Gwyndaf Tobias
Forward Waste Management Ltd -Nicholas Davenport
Young Finance Director
Louise Evans – S3
Rhys Jenkins – Edwards Coaches
Simon Cole – Markes International
Celsa Steel – Holly Arnold
Financial Controller
Jai Tsim FEI Foods
Tony Sleap VISTA Support
Jonathan James Hodge Bank
Vaughan Regan Arcadis
Accountant
Matthew Jones – Limestone Grey
Alison Vickers – Bevan Buckland
Stephanie Collins – Mazuma
Independent Practice
Bevan Buckland LLP
Limestone Grey
Barford Owen Davies
Financial Services
DWJ Wealth Management Ltd
Penguin
Covid Hero
Cyfrifwyr Hill & Roberts Accountants – Ffion Hampson
NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership – Andy Butler
Arvato Swansea
Large Team
CELSA STEEL
PRA Health Sciences
Valleys to Coast
Small Team
WRU
Character.com
Flexicare
Accounting Technician
Nathan Humphreys – Propel
Bryony Ham – Mazuma
Jordon Harley -Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council
Rising Star
Katy Mathias Hodge
Faye Cochlin – Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions
Matthew Price – Propel
Chloe Jones -Delio
IFA Wealth Team
Robert Lewis – Celtic Financial PLanning
Magenta Financial Planning
Penguin