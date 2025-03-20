Finalrentals Expands to Orlando International Airport

Global car rental network Finalrentals has launched in Orlando, Florida.

The expansion includes a strategic partnership at Orlando International Airport (MCO), one of the busiest and most vital travel hubs in the United States.

The Cardiff-based firm said the expansion into Orlando improved accessibility for travellers by enabling seamless booking and access to dependable car rental services directly from the airport. The company’s mission is to empower local car rental providers by connecting them with a global customer base ensures that travellers receive high-quality service from trusted local businesses.

“We are thrilled to bring Finalrentals to Orlando and serve one of the most dynamic travel markets in the world,” said Ammar Akhtar, CEO of Finalrentals. “Orlando International Airport is a key gateway for both leisure and business travellers. Our entry into this market reflects our commitment to making car rentals more accessible, affordable, and efficient for customers worldwide while supporting local car rental businesses.”

Finalrentals now operates in more than 50 countries.