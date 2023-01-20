Finalists for CIPD Awards 2023 Revealed

Organization and business from across Wales have been recognised for their high standards of HR and people development practices with the announcement of the shortlist for the CIPD Wales Awards 2023.
CIPD Wales, the professional body for HR and the people development, will celebrate the best of the best of individuals and organisations in HR and the people profession across Wales at its annual awards ceremony. This year’s awards will take place at Cardiff’s City Hall on Friday 3rd of March.
Returning with the first gala ceremony since 2019, 41 companies, teams and individuals have been shortlisted across nine categories, representing a range of organisations, both large and small, across many sectors during a year that has been extremely challenging for many. Finalists include: Dyfed Powys Police, Ceredigion County Council, Bodelwyddan-based Tayna Batteries, Principality Building Society, Newport’s Tiny Rebel brewery, and social enterprise, Antur Waunfaw.
Commenting on this year’s awards, head of CIPD Wales, Lesley Richards, said:
“We’re delighted to be hosting the CIPD Wales Awards again to celebrate those who have supported our organisations and have helped us continue to improve our practices. The quality and detail of the nominations we’ve received is incredible, it’s fantastic to see so many businesses and organisations re-entering and helping to make the competition get stronger every year.
“With this being our first in-person ceremony in three and a half years, it is more important than ever that we recognise those who have made a positive impact on the industry. The pandemic and cost of living crisis have highlighted the role of HR and people professionals across Wales and so many people and organisations have accomplished so much. We want this year’s awards to acknowledge the hard work of those who have adapted to the challenges affecting our world in order to improve our workforce and the working lives of people across Wales.
This year’s shortlist showcases some remarkable examples of how HR and people development can keep teams together and inspire colleagues to reach their full potential– goodluck to everyone!”
The awards will be judged by recognised industry professionals including: Peter Kennedy, Director of HR and Corporate Services at Welsh Government and Rachel Phillips, HR Director for Babcock International who will be looking for extraordinary individuals and teams in Wales across HR, learning and people development.
The shortlisted finalists for each category are:
Best Apprenticeship Scheme – Sponsored by Welsh Government
- Airbus UK
- Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board
- Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police
- Hywel Dda University Health Board
- Nexperia Newport
Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative – Sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society
- Airbus UK / Guidant Global
- Coleg Gwent
- Hywel Dda University Health Board
- ITV Cymru Wales
- Shared Services Connected Ltd
- Welsh Government
Best Health and Well-being Initiative – Sponsored by Red Dot 365
- Antur Waunfawr
- CatSci
- Tiny Rebel
- Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board
- Pobl
- Safran Seats
- South Wales Police
Best Hybrid and Flexible Working initiative – Sponsored by HR Spectrum
- Ceredigion County Council
- Principality Building Society
- Public Health Wales
- Shared Services Connected Ltd
Best In-House Team – Sponsored by Human Resourcing
- Aneurin Bevan University Health Board
- Coleg Gwent
- Creditsafe
- South Wales Police
Best Learning and Development/Organisation Development Initiative – Sponsored by Resolution at Work
- Forward Waste Management
- Monmouthshire Housing Association
- NMWTRA
- Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West Limited
- Sweetmans and Partners Limited
- Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board
- Hywel Dda University Health Board
- MoJ Civil Service HR Casework
- Public Health Wales
Best Resourcing and Talent Management Initiative – Sponsored by Hoop Recruitment
- Chevron Traffic Management
- Creditsafe
- Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board
- NMWTRA
- The Celtic Collection The Celtic Manor Resort
Rising Star of the People Profession – Sponsored by Cardiff Business School
- Angela Williams – Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police
- Emilia Ball – Fieldbay
- James Williams – Tayna Ltd
- Kate Williams – Mrs Bucket Commercial Cleaning Services Ltd
- Patrycja Nowak – CW Estates
- Rebecca Morgan – Hornbill
- Sam Faulkner – Welsh Government
Excellence in HR leadership – Sponsored by Hugh James
- Gareth Way – Credit Safe
- Katie Allen
- Rebecca Legge – Tiny Rebel
- Steph Phillips -Associated British Port (WSSP)
- Tom Callow – Bute Energy
The 2023 CIPD Wales Awards sponsors include: Welsh Government, HR Spectrum, Human Resourcing, Hoop Human Resources, Monmouthshire Building Society, Resolution at Work, CardiffBusiness School, Red Dot 365, and Hugh James.
The CIPD Wales Awards will take place on Friday 3rd of March 2023. For more information visit: www.cipdwalesawards.co.uk.