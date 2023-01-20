Finalists for CIPD Awards 2023 Revealed

Organization and business from across Wales have been recognised for their high standards of HR and people development practices with the announcement of the shortlist for the CIPD Wales Awards 2023.

CIPD Wales, the professional body for HR and the people development, will celebrate the best of the best of individuals and organisations in HR and the people profession across Wales at its annual awards ceremony. This year’s awards will take place at Cardiff’s City Hall on Friday 3rd of March.

Returning with the first gala ceremony since 2019, 41 companies, teams and individuals have been shortlisted across nine categories, representing a range of organisations, both large and small, across many sectors during a year that has been extremely challenging for many. Finalists include: Dyfed Powys Police, Ceredigion County Council, Bodelwyddan-based Tayna Batteries, Principality Building Society, Newport’s Tiny Rebel brewery, and social enterprise, Antur Waunfaw.

Commenting on this year’s awards, head of CIPD Wales, Lesley Richards, said:

“We’re delighted to be hosting the CIPD Wales Awards again to celebrate those who have supported our organisations and have helped us continue to improve our practices. The quality and detail of the nominations we’ve received is incredible, it’s fantastic to see so many businesses and organisations re-entering and helping to make the competition get stronger every year. “With this being our first in-person ceremony in three and a half years, it is more important than ever that we recognise those who have made a positive impact on the industry. The pandemic and cost of living crisis have highlighted the role of HR and people professionals across Wales and so many people and organisations have accomplished so much. We want this year’s awards to acknowledge the hard work of those who have adapted to the challenges affecting our world in order to improve our workforce and the working lives of people across Wales. This year’s shortlist showcases some remarkable examples of how HR and people development can keep teams together and inspire colleagues to reach their full potential– goodluck to everyone!”

The awards will be judged by recognised industry professionals including: Peter Kennedy, Director of HR and Corporate Services at Welsh Government and Rachel Phillips, HR Director for Babcock International who will be looking for extraordinary individuals and teams in Wales across HR, learning and people development.

The shortlisted finalists for each category are:

Best Apprenticeship Scheme – Sponsored by Welsh Government

Airbus UK

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Nexperia Newport

Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative – Sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society

Airbus UK / Guidant Global

Coleg Gwent

Hywel Dda University Health Board

ITV Cymru Wales

Shared Services Connected Ltd

Welsh Government

Best Health and Well-being Initiative – Sponsored by Red Dot 365

Antur Waunfawr

CatSci

Tiny Rebel

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Pobl

Safran Seats

South Wales Police

Best Hybrid and Flexible Working initiative – Sponsored by HR Spectrum

Ceredigion County Council

Principality Building Society

Public Health Wales

Shared Services Connected Ltd

Best In-House Team – Sponsored by Human Resourcing

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Coleg Gwent

Creditsafe

South Wales Police

Best Learning and Development/Organisation Development Initiative – Sponsored by Resolution at Work

Forward Waste Management

Monmouthshire Housing Association

NMWTRA

Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West Limited

Sweetmans and Partners Limited

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Hywel Dda University Health Board

MoJ Civil Service HR Casework

Public Health Wales

Best Resourcing and Talent Management Initiative – Sponsored by Hoop Recruitment

Chevron Traffic Management

Creditsafe

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

NMWTRA

The Celtic Collection The Celtic Manor Resort

Rising Star of the People Profession – Sponsored by Cardiff Business School

Angela Williams – Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police

Emilia Ball – Fieldbay

James Williams – Tayna Ltd

Kate Williams – Mrs Bucket Commercial Cleaning Services Ltd

Patrycja Nowak – CW Estates

Rebecca Morgan – Hornbill

Sam Faulkner – Welsh Government

Excellence in HR leadership – Sponsored by Hugh James

Gareth Way – Credit Safe

Katie Allen

Rebecca Legge – Tiny Rebel

Steph Phillips -Associated British Port (WSSP)

Tom Callow – Bute Energy

The 2023 CIPD Wales Awards sponsors include: Welsh Government, HR Spectrum, Human Resourcing, Hoop Human Resources, Monmouthshire Building Society, Resolution at Work, CardiffBusiness School, Red Dot 365, and Hugh James.

The CIPD Wales Awards will take place on Friday 3rd of March 2023. For more information visit: www.cipdwalesawards.co.uk.