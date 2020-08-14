Wales Transport Awards 2020 Finalists Announced

The finalists for the 2020 Wales Transport Awards that represent the best of the Welsh transport sector has been announced today.

The Wales Transport Awards was founded to celebrate the outstanding achievements of those in the Welsh transport industry and recognises the significant contribution made by the transport sector to the Welsh economy.

The 2019 inaugural Wales Transport Awards saw businesses and individuals from a variety of different transport backgrounds from all corners of Wales, come together to celebrate their outstanding achievements that keep business in Wales moving. This year, more than ever, these awards will bring recognition to the unsung heroes that are working extremely hard to keep business in Wales moving in these unprecedented times.

The Wales Transport Awards will be slightly different to last year’s ceremony, in the fact that it will be held virtually on Friday 9th October. Thanks to our amazing sponsors, Keolis Amey, Petronas Lubricants International, Plant-I, Glenside, Traveline Cymru, Marsh Commercial, Propel Finance and Stills, the event will be streamed online via You Tube and will be free for everyone to watch the winners get the recognition they deserve. This year the awards will see the shortlisted compete for awards in 11 categories including; Coach Operator of the Year, Apprentice of the Year and Transport Team of the Year.

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management says:

“We are really pleased to be able to continue to recognise these welsh companies at The Wales Transport Awards during such a tough year. Although we can’t meet face to face we will definitely be celebrating in style online with them all.”

Marie Daly, People and Engagement Director at Transport for Wales Rail said:

“It’s been an incredible year for the transport industry – we’ve all faced some of the biggest challenges of a generation. It’s heartening to see such high levels of achievement despite the shifting sands around us. We join with all the shortlisted entrants to celebrate a year of extraordinary accomplishment.”

Denise Lovering, Head Judge and Former Chair of the Welsh Freight Council, added:

“Here in Wales, we have some great transport companies who are always striving to do their best, whether it’s delivering food, medical supplies or taking goods to market across the UK and beyond, or getting people from wherever they live to wherever they want to go. I look forward to helping to celebrate their success at the Wales Transport Awards”.

The shortlist is as follows:

Apprentice of the Year

Evan Lloyd – CAF Rolling Stock

Joshua Lane – Transport for Wales Rail Services

Coach Operator of the Year

Cymru Coaches

Edwards Coaches

Mainline Coaches

Community Transport Award

Dial a Ride Denbighshire

Gorseinon Community Car Scheme

Customer Care Award

Day’s Rental

Drive – Cardiff Taxi Cooperative

Mainline Coaches

Traveline Cymru

Waldron Commercials

Excellence in Technology and Innovation Award

ETS Medical

Keolis Amey Operations

Plant I

Haulier of the Year

Alan R Jones and Sons

Owens Group

Large Fleet of the Year

NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership – Supply Chain Logistics & Transport

Owens Group

Services to the Transport Industry Award

First Cymru Buses

Marsh Commercial

Cardiff Capital Region City Deal

Small Fleet of the Year

Go Fetch

RT Williams

Transport Team of the Year

Day’s Rental

ETS Medical

NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership – Supply Chain Logistics & Transport

Women in Transport

Shirley Martin – Cymru Coaches

Beverley Mather – Dial a Ride Denbighshire

Amanda Thompson- First Cymru Buses

Jo Foxall – Traveline Cymru

Katie Waldron – Waldron Commercials

For more information about the Wales Transport Awards and to register for watch the online event, please visit https://www.walestransportawards.co.uk/