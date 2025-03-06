Finalists Announced for Finance Awards Wales 2025

The highly anticipated Finance Awards Wales 2025 has officially revealed this year’s finalists, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of finance professionals and organisations across Wales.
This year’s nominees, spanning a variety of categories, exemplify excellence, innovation, and leadership within the finance sector, the organisers said.
The winners will be announced at an exclusive gala ceremony on Friday, May 16 2025, at Holland House, Cardiff. This prestigious event promises an evening of celebration, networking, and well-deserved recognition for the brightest talents in Welsh finance, said the organisers.
Matt Hyde, Managing Director of Finance Awards Wales, said:
“The quality of this year’s nominees is truly exceptional, reflecting the innovation and dedication within Wales’s finance sector. With a record number of entries and participating companies, we are delighted to recognise the incredible talent driving the industry forward. The awards night on May 16 will be a fantastic celebration of excellence, and we look forward to honouring the winners.”
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
“The Welsh Government is very proud to continue to champion and support our thriving finance sector, and these awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the wealth and diversity of talent across Wales. I encourage everyone to nominate those teams and individuals that are driving positive change and achieving success across the industry, and in turn making a valued contribution to building a stronger, more prosperous Welsh economy.”
The Finance Awards Wales team said it extended its gratitude to all applicants and nominees and looks forward to welcoming industry leaders and professionals for “what promises to be an unforgettable evening”.
The finalists are:
Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year Sponsored by Principality Building Society
- Elizabeth Copner – Copner Biotech Ltd
- Amanda Burton – Tiny Rebel
- Phil Morgan – Orchard
- Heather Clash – Transport For Wales
- Zeshan Ali – Network Rail
- Vaughan Regan – Vantage Data Centres
- Helen Jones – Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC
- John Young – Football Association of Wales
Young Finance Director of the Year Sponsored by B2B IT Services
- John Young – Football Association of Wales
- Sophie Wint – Newport City Homes
- Chris Avery – RMS – Retail Merchandising Services
- James Mitchell – Mitchell Associated Chartered Accounts
Financial Controller of the Year Sponsored by Toward
- Owen Davies – Transport For Wales
- Nathaniel Davies – Celsa Steel UK
- Rachel Lewis – Network Rail
- Jo West – Iris Care Group Limited
- Gareth Payne – Football Association of Wales
Finance Manager of the Year Sponsored by Recruit 121 (Finance, Technology and Executive)
- Delyth Edwards – All Trades Supplies
- Justyna Shakesheff – BT Group
- Branka Terzic – WCVA
- David Bois – South Wales Trunk Road Agent
- Caroline Cunningham – Orchard
- Mikaela Bishop – GE Aerospace
Public Sector Team of the Year Sponsored by CIPFA
- Companies House
- Network Rail
- South Wales Trunk Road Agent
Accountant of the Year Sponsored by Menzies
- Adam Chail – Transport For Wales
- Ryan Farr – CatSci Ltd
- Justyna Shakesheff – BT Group
- Sarah Wynne – Wynne and Co – Chartered Accountants
- Catherine Davies – Transport for Wales
Finance Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by ACT training & ALS People
- Mollie Wood – POBL Group
- Alice-Sophie Roberts – Hexa Finance
- Kelly Thomas – H D Pritchard & Co
- Alex Leyland – Celsa Steel UK
- Aaron Jenkins – CatSci Ltd
- Josh Farnell – Wynne and Co – Chartered Accountants
Accounts Technician of the Year Sponsored by AAT
- Joshua Constable – Willis Legal Ltd
- Zoe McDonald – Iris Care Group
- Alex Leyland – Celsa Steel UK
- Thomas Vowles – Awen Cultural Trust
- Ellis Thomas – DMB Davies
Rising Star of the Year
- Alex Leyland – Celsa Steel UK
- Sophie Davies – Tiny Rebel
- Jessica Sloan – Transport For Wales
- Akshay Kumar – Network Rail
- Katie Jeffery – Pepper Money
Small Finance Team (up to 10 staff within the team) of the Year Sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society
- UK Steel Enterprises
- DWJ Wealth Management
- Orchard
- South Wales Trunk Road Agent
- Sport Wales
- CatSci Ltd
- Beesure
- Mercury Accounting & Financial Services ltd
Medium/Large Finance Team (more than 11 staff within the team) Sponsored by AIPCA and CIMA
- POBL Group
- Celsa Steel UK
- Network Rail
- Admiral
- Wales and West Utilities Ltd
Independent Accounting Practice of the Year Sponsored by ACCA
- Cadre
- Elevate Accountancy
- Wynne and Co – Chartered Accountants
- Allchurch and Co
- Green and Co
- Enaid Accountancy
- Lumin Accountancy
Payroller of the Year
- Deborah Thornton – Iris Care Group
- Abigail Gillison – CatSci
- Emma Dean – Wynne and Co – Chartered Accountants
Finance Project of the Year Sponsored by Time Finance
- Caredig Ltd
- Development Bank of Wales
- Hexa Finance
- Transport for Wales
- Red Dot Cymru Ltd
- Drone Evolution
ESG Excellence Award Sponsored by Barford Owen Davies
- CatSci
- Beesure
- DWJ Wealth Management
- South Wales Trunk Road Agent
- Transport for Wales
- Adra Tai Cyf
- Red Dot Cymru Ltd