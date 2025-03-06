Finalists Announced for Finance Awards Wales 2025

The highly anticipated Finance Awards Wales 2025 has officially revealed this year’s finalists, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of finance professionals and organisations across Wales.

This year’s nominees, spanning a variety of categories, exemplify excellence, innovation, and leadership within the finance sector, the organisers said.

The winners will be announced at an exclusive gala ceremony on Friday, May 16 2025, at Holland House, Cardiff. This prestigious event promises an evening of celebration, networking, and well-deserved recognition for the brightest talents in Welsh finance, said the organisers.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director of Finance Awards Wales, said:

“The quality of this year’s nominees is truly exceptional, reflecting the innovation and dedication within Wales’s finance sector. With a record number of entries and participating companies, we are delighted to recognise the incredible talent driving the industry forward. The awards night on May 16 will be a fantastic celebration of excellence, and we look forward to honouring the winners.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The Welsh Government is very proud to continue to champion and support our thriving finance sector, and these awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the wealth and diversity of talent across Wales. I encourage everyone to nominate those teams and individuals that are driving positive change and achieving success across the industry, and in turn making a valued contribution to building a stronger, more prosperous Welsh economy.”

The Finance Awards Wales team said it extended its gratitude to all applicants and nominees and looks forward to welcoming industry leaders and professionals for “what promises to be an unforgettable evening”.

The finalists are:

Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year Sponsored by Principality Building Society

Elizabeth Copner – Copner Biotech Ltd

Amanda Burton – Tiny Rebel

Phil Morgan – Orchard

Heather Clash – Transport For Wales

Zeshan Ali – Network Rail

Vaughan Regan – Vantage Data Centres

Helen Jones – Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC

John Young – Football Association of Wales

Young Finance Director of the Year Sponsored by B2B IT Services

John Young – Football Association of Wales

Sophie Wint – Newport City Homes

Chris Avery – RMS – Retail Merchandising Services

James Mitchell – Mitchell Associated Chartered Accounts

Financial Controller of the Year Sponsored by Toward

Owen Davies – Transport For Wales

Nathaniel Davies – Celsa Steel UK

Rachel Lewis – Network Rail

Jo West – Iris Care Group Limited

Gareth Payne – Football Association of Wales

Finance Manager of the Year Sponsored by Recruit 121 (Finance, Technology and Executive)

Delyth Edwards – All Trades Supplies

Justyna Shakesheff – BT Group

Branka Terzic – WCVA

David Bois – South Wales Trunk Road Agent

Caroline Cunningham – Orchard

Mikaela Bishop – GE Aerospace

Public Sector Team of the Year Sponsored by CIPFA

Companies House

Network Rail

South Wales Trunk Road Agent

Accountant of the Year Sponsored by Menzies

Adam Chail – Transport For Wales

Ryan Farr – CatSci Ltd

Justyna Shakesheff – BT Group

Sarah Wynne – Wynne and Co – Chartered Accountants

Catherine Davies – Transport for Wales

Finance Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by ACT training & ALS People

Mollie Wood – POBL Group

Alice-Sophie Roberts – Hexa Finance

Kelly Thomas – H D Pritchard & Co

Alex Leyland – Celsa Steel UK

Aaron Jenkins – CatSci Ltd

Josh Farnell – Wynne and Co – Chartered Accountants

Accounts Technician of the Year Sponsored by AAT

Joshua Constable – Willis Legal Ltd

Zoe McDonald – Iris Care Group

Alex Leyland – Celsa Steel UK

Thomas Vowles – Awen Cultural Trust

Ellis Thomas – DMB Davies

Rising Star of the Year

Alex Leyland – Celsa Steel UK

Sophie Davies – Tiny Rebel

Jessica Sloan – Transport For Wales

Akshay Kumar – Network Rail

Katie Jeffery – Pepper Money

Small Finance Team (up to 10 staff within the team) of the Year Sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society

UK Steel Enterprises

DWJ Wealth Management

Orchard

South Wales Trunk Road Agent

Sport Wales

CatSci Ltd

Beesure

Mercury Accounting & Financial Services ltd

Medium/Large Finance Team (more than 11 staff within the team) Sponsored by AIPCA and CIMA

POBL Group

Celsa Steel UK

Network Rail

Admiral

Wales and West Utilities Ltd

Independent Accounting Practice of the Year Sponsored by ACCA

Cadre

Elevate Accountancy

Wynne and Co – Chartered Accountants

Allchurch and Co

Green and Co

Enaid Accountancy

Lumin Accountancy

Payroller of the Year

Deborah Thornton – Iris Care Group

Abigail Gillison – CatSci

Emma Dean – Wynne and Co – Chartered Accountants

Finance Project of the Year Sponsored by Time Finance

Caredig Ltd

Development Bank of Wales

Hexa Finance

Transport for Wales

Red Dot Cymru Ltd

Drone Evolution

ESG Excellence Award Sponsored by Barford Owen Davies