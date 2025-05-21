Final Countdown Begins for Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025 at Margam Park

Port Talbot is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors to Margam Park for Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025.

Following the final rounds of the Urdd’s Composing and Creating Competitions (homework), the organisation has announced a record-breaking 119,593 registrations to compete in this year’s festival, which also includes a significant rise of 42% in the number of young Welsh learners compared to last year.

The event is set to take place between May 26 and 31.

Organisers have also confirmed details for the shuttle bus service running between Port Talbot (Parkway) train station to the Eisteddfod Maes throughout the week. The service is free to the public, running between 06:30 and 21:56 or 23:26 (depending on which day).

Thanks to a £200,000 support package from the Welsh Government, lower income families can access the Maes for free once again this year.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said:

“Eisteddfod yr Urdd is for all. Seeing more young people and more Welsh learners than ever choosing to take part this year proves that the Eisteddfod is meeting the needs and the interests of the young people of Wales, providing them with valuable opportunities to experience activities and opportunities to build their self-confidence through the medium of Welsh. A huge thank you in advance to the hundreds of volunteers helping us at the festival next week.”

As well as competitors, local talent and celebrities be visiting the Eisteddfod, including the festival’s President Jeremy Miles MS, and five Presidents of the Day: actor Steffan Rhodri, famous for his role as ‘Dave Coaches’ in Gavin and Stacey, presenters and sports stars Lowri Morgan and Sarra Elgan, entrepreneur Emyr Afan from Afanti and singer and TikTok star Bronwen Lewis, who also performed the Eisteddfod’s Welcome Song alongside Huw Chiswell.

Triban Festival continues on the maes over the weekend (30-31 May). Friday night will be a tribute to Welsh musician and performer Dewi Pws, with artists including Mei Gwynedd and band, Dadleoli, Taran, local schools and more. Saturday will be an evening with Huw Chiswell, Bronwen Lewis, Aleighcia Scott and other popular artists.

S4C will be broadcasting the competitions from the Red, White and Green pavilions from 8.00am every day and they will be streamed on Clic.

For the first time, it will also be possible to look back on the streams and re-watch competitions, by watching Clic on desktop devices. The streams will be available for three days after the competitions have taken place and it will be possible to ‘spool’ the stream by watching on a computer or laptop. This will be available from the ‘Our picks' section at the top of the Clic home page.

S4C’s live daily programmes will be hosted by Trystan Ellis Morris and Heledd Cynwal between 10.30am and 6.30pm and a highlights programme will air every night at 8.00pm. These programmes will be available on demand on Clic and BBC iPlayer with English subtitles.

BBC Radio Cymru and the Ifan Evans programme will be broadcasting daily live radio shows on the Maes between 2pm and 5pm, with Jac Northfield joining in. All winners will also be featured across the station and BBC Cymru Fyw will share the latest daily news and stories online.

The main daily ceremonies will take place in the white pavilion at 2pm: Monday, Chief Artist and Art Medal; Tuesday, the Drama Medal; Wednesday, Welsh Learners Medal and the Bobi Jones Medal; Thursday, the Chairing; Friday, the Crowning; Saturday, Main Composer Medal.