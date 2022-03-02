Fifty Homes Completed as Construction Speeds Ahead at Newport Development

Fifty new homes have been built at Bellway’s Heron’s Mead development in Newport – and all are now occupied by residents.

The half-century milestone means the housebuilder has completed just under a third of the 152 properties it is delivering at the development on the former Llanwern steelworks site off Queen’s Way.

More than half of the 137 homes for private sale have already been purchased, with a further 15 being provided as affordable housing for rent or shared ownership. Construction work at Heron’s Mead is on course to finish by the beginning of next year.

The development includes a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties ranging from two to four bedrooms in size, as well as landscaped public space.

Buyers have moved into all 40 of the completed private houses, while 10 of the affordable homes have also been occupied.

Carly Maidment, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said:

Due to the high level of demand for the homes at Heron’s Mead and the progress of construction work on site we anticipate completing this development by early 2023. “The popularity of Heron’s Mead is reflected by the fact that more than half of the homes which will be available to buy have already been purchased a year out from the projected completion date. “The site’s location just four miles from the centre of Newport has been a major factor in its appeal. Buyers who commute to work in Cardiff or Bristol appreciate the accessibility of the M4 from the development, while the fact that Glan Llyn Primary School is just a five-minute walk away is a big plus for families.”

A selection of three and four-bedroom homes are currently available to reserve at Heron’s Mead, with prices starting from £289,995.