Tourism

14 April 2025
Tourism

Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways Win National Tourism Award for Best Attraction

Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways win National Tourism Award for Best Attraction

The Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways was judged the ‘Best Attraction’ at the National Tourism Awards for Wales.

The awards, hosted by Visit Wales, celebrated the best of the tourism industry throughout the country. The railways qualified for the national awards after winning the ‘Go Attraction of the Year’ award at the Regional Go North Wales Tourism Awards last November.

Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways win National Tourism Award for Best Attraction 2

Paul Lewin, the railways’ general manager and Stephen Greig, the railways’ visitor experience manager, were delighted to pick up the prestigious national award.

“Receiving this award is a huge honour and is testament to the hard work of all our staff and volunteers,” said Paul. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their hard work.”

Stephen added:

“This is a fantastic achievement and we are very proud that we can display both our ‘Go Attraction of the Year’ and ‘Best Attraction’ awards at our stations for our visitors to see.

 

“Now, the challenge is to build on these achievements during the upcoming season, continuing to provide our passengers with an unforgettable experience. There’s no time for complacency.”



