Fentrade Aluminium Doubles its Manufacturing Capacity

Aluminium trade fabricator Fentrade has just doubled its manufacturing capacity to keep pace with growing demand.

Chris Reeks, Director of Fentrade, said:

“We’re a young business that’s growing fast, so when the lease for the unit next door to ours came up, the opportunity was too good to miss. The expansion will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our growing customer base.”

The expansion is not the only investment Fentrade is making to support its growth. The company has invested in Window Designer Cloud Pro from First Degree Systems to improve its administrative procedures for its production as well as its customer base. There is also a significant machinery investment which is planned to facilitate the expansion which will continue to improve the efficiency in the factory as well as further enhance the overall quality of the finished products. Investment in jobs will also feature with more roles being created for the factory and offices alike.

Chris attributes his company’s rapid growth to its commitment to the highest standards in every area. He comments:

“We might be a young company but each member of the team has many years’ fenestration experience. It means we know what works. We communicate with our customers at every stage, offer superb attention to detail and ensure reliable on time, in full deliveries direct to our customers.” It’s an approach that’s clearly working. Chris concludes: “This is the start of an exciting period of expansion for us. Watch this space for further details.”

Award-winning Fentrade is based in Newport, South Wales, and works with trade and retail customers throughout Wales and the West and along the M4, M5 and M6 corridors. It partners with renowned industry brands such as AluK and VBH Greenteq and manufactures a full range of aluminium windows, doors, bifolds, inline sliders, GFT commercial screens, shopfronts and curtain walling products. The company is a member of the Council for Aluminium in Building.