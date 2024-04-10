FDEC to Hold Event in Wales to Boost Food and Drink Businesses

Food and drink businesses in Wales are set to benefit from an event held by the Food and Drink Export Council (FDEC) designed to help them start or expand their exporting journey.

The event, which will be held on Tuesday 23 April at the Vale Resort in Pontyclun, is the third or a series of peer-to-peer events being held by the council to encourage UK businesses to grasp the global opportunities that exist for our food and drink produce.

The free to attend event will consist of industry-led, interactive sessions on topics including how to build your brand in international markets, how to overcome barriers to exporting and a choice of breakout sessions.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with experienced exporters and hear about the support available to food and drink businesses from the UK Government, the Welsh Government and the private sector to increase international sales.

UK Government Minister for Exports and co-chair of the FDEC, Malcolm Offord, said:

“The FDEC are looking to do all that we can to help businesses take advantage of the opportunities that are out there. “We make some of the finest food and drink products in the world here in Wales, and there is demand across the globe for our goods. “This event will help businesses to grasp these opportunities, and better understand the support that’s available to help them start or expand their exporting journey.”

The FDEC is a collaborative expert committee comprised of representatives from the UK Government, Welsh Government, industry and other devolved administrations, focused on boosting UK food and drink exports.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca Davies, said:

“I’m delighted that we can welcome the Food and Drink Export Council event to Wales. “We’ve seen significant increases in the value of Food & Drink Exports in Wales and I’m pleased that the Welsh Government’s comprehensive Food and Drink Export Programme continues to support businesses to broaden trade in new and existing markets in countries around the world. “We look forward to further collaboration with the Food and Drink Export Council.”

Tee Sandhu, Co-founder of SamosaCo and a member of the FDEC said: