Father and Son Butchers to Officially Open the Royal Welsh Winter Fair

The Royal Welsh Winter Fair at Llanelwedd will be officially opened by Ieuan Edwards and his son, Sion, from Edwards of Conwy Butchers.

The opening ceremony takes at 10am on Monday, November 24 in Exhibition Hall 1 main ring.

Ieuan, a master butcher and business founder, first opened the doors of his traditional butchers’ shop on Conwy High Street in 1983. Today, the business is known across Wales and the UK for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship and local sourcing.

The shop team takes pride in producing high-quality pies, sausages, cured meats and delicatessen items, all prepared by experienced, time-served butchers using the best ingredients, sourced locally wherever possible.

What began as a single artisanal shop has grown into a national brand, with award-winning “The Welsh Butcher” sausages and pies now enjoyed across the UK and stocked in leading supermarkets.

The business continues to evolve, developing new products while maintaining the traditions and standards that have shaped its reputation over four decades.

In a new chapter, the Edwards family recently acquired a farm near Llanrwst, strengthening their “full circle” approach by producing their own Welsh beef and lamb for the future.

Following the official opening, there will be presentations of the 2025 John Gittins Memorial Award, the 2026 Nuffield Scholarship, the Oxford Farming Conference Bursary 2026 and the inaugural Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Award.

These prestigious honours recognise exceptional commitment, innovation and leadership within Welsh agriculture.

The Winter Fair opens its gates at 8am on Monday through to Tuesday. Visitors can expect two days of livestock competitions, food and drink, shopping, demonstrations, entertainment and festive atmosphere.