Fast Growing Welsh Law Firm Acquires Bridgend-based Business

High street firm is the latest acquisition for growth-hungry Redkite Solicitors, taking the firm to the £10M turnover mark

A fast-growing Welsh legal group has acquired a Bridgend-based solicitors firm, creating a combined business with 14 offices and 180 staff.

Redkite Solicitors, one of the largest legal firms in Wales and the south-west, has acquired David & Snape, which has offices at South Street in Bridgend and Lias Road in Porthcawl.

David & Snape, which has been trading since 1929, will now be able to offer increased specialism in its broad range of client services thanks to its incorporation into the Redkite group, including in the areas of litigation, contentious probate and employment law.

The acquisition will also bring extra investment in IT systems, designed to enable the Bridgend and Porthcawl offices – both of which will remain open – to provide improved client service.

Redkite, which previously had 150 employees and 12 offices, is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy following a period of rapid expansion. The firm, which is headquartered in Carmarthen, has doubled its turnover to over £9 million since 2017 and is on course to achieve a turnover in excess of £10.5 million as a result of its latest acquisition.

Redkite's recent growth has helped create new jobs at the firm's Spilman Street base in Carmarthen. The team there provides back-office and finance services to the group's offices in Brecon, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Dursley, Haverfordwest, Ledbury, Pembroke, Stonehouse, Stroud, Swansea, Tenby and Whitland.

The deal comes after Redkite merged with Cardiff and Brecon-based firm Charles Crookes, Swansea-based Harris Arnold, Gloucestershire-based Phoenix Legal Group and Ledbury-based Orme and Slade in recent years.

Neil Walker, chief executive of Redkite, said:

“Redkite Solicitors has been helping individuals, families and businesses across England and Wales resolve their legal issues for over one hundred years. We have built our heritage and reputation by listening to local communities and developing services that meet their needs. “As a law firm rooted in the local communities it serves, David & Snape is the perfect fit for us as we expand our footprint across Wales and beyond. It fits perfectly with our strategy of providing the best quality legal advice from high street locations. “The expert teams based in the Bridgend and Porthcawl offices will continue to provide the same quality service to loyal clients, while also offering a more extensive range of legal services. “We are delighted with the acquisition and the possibilities it brings. We are also pleased that this expansion has resulted in new jobs in Carmarthen, demonstrating our continued commitment to investing in our operations in Wales.”

Ryan David, previously a Partner at David & Snape, is now a Partner with Redkite. Commenting on the deal, he said: