Farming Diversification – Farms of the Future

Farm diversification is becoming an important consideration for all working and living within rural Wales. But how do farming businesses make the transition from a traditional farm to a diverse rural enterprise?

Farm diversification can involve anything, from adding pastured poultry and organic beef production to starting a bed and breakfast in the barn or setting up a local tourist attraction. More recently tree planting and renewable energy have interested the diversification pool.

In this panel discussion host Carwyn Jones is joined by Caryl Haf, Council Chairman, YFC, Nigel Hollett, Director Wales, CLA and NFU board member and farmer Llyr Jones.