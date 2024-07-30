Farming Deaths and Injuries Remain High

Following the release of the latest figures from the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), which show farming is the most dangerous profession in the UK, a personal injury lawyer says more needs to be done to keep the industry safe.

The new figures show that 27 people lost their lives on farms in 2023/2024, including two children, and that while agriculture only accounts for 1% of the working population, 20% of all workplace deaths are in this sector.

Specialist serious injury lawyer Lee Hart says that despite increased awareness of health and safety measures, the number of deaths and life-changing injuries remain too high, and the HSE’s decision to halt farm safety inspections is concerning.

“Farming is undoubtedly a dangerous profession and of course, accidents are going to happen,” says Lee, a partner at national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP. “But that aside, incidents are happening too frequently. The HSE issue helpful guidance and initiatives like Farm Safety Week are incredibly important to reduce accidents across the agriculture industry, but more needs to be done. “It is concerning that the HSE has decided to put a stop to farm safety inspections, a decision which is likely to increase risks to the health and safety of workers in the farming sector. Whilst they will continue to investigate serious accidents or deaths, the halting of safety inspections, training and events could lead to an increase in serious injuries and lost lives. “We need the HSE to work collaboratively with farmers to improve standards and prevent accidents occurring.”

Further data from insurer NFU Mutual shows there were 937 farm accident claims in 2023/24 totalling more than £68m. Claims included those related to falls from height, trapped body parts and falling objects.

Lee continued:

“Major agricultural insurers, such as NFU Mutual, will increasingly be relied upon to fill the gap left by the HSE halting investigations.”

