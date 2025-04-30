Farming Connect’s Our Farms Network Welcomes 12 New Farms

Farming Connect has added 12 new farms to its Our Farms network, covering sectors including red meat, dairy, woodland, and horticulture.

On-farm trials and projects focusing on innovation and new technologies will be carried out at these farms over the next year.

Through the network, and with support from sector-specific industry experts, farmers have been driving improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and profitability since 2015.

The new farms are located throughout Wales. Among the farmers recruited are Peter and Jacob Anthony who farm at Cwmrisca Farm, Ton-du, Bridgend. They would like to explore farming practices from a regenerative approach by investigating how to get started with applying regenerative principles to the management of the cattle and sheep on the farm.

Another farm added to the Our Farms Network is Pengelli Isaf, Caernarfon run by Tudur Parry. Energy and electricity are a major cost to the business like any other dairy farming business. Tudur is hoping to explore cost-effective energy alternatives, by performing a feasibility study on renewable electricity production, calculating the return on investment and payback period to offset bank interest expenses.

Caryl Hughes who farms at Tuhwntir Afon, Llanarmon, Dyffryn Ceiriog would like to focus on sheep health and performance. She’s hoping to investigate the effects of different footbath solutions on sheep lameness and the impact of bolusing tup lambs on their weight gain and overall performance to reduce the number of lambs sold after four months post-weaning.

Also recruited to the network is Pencedni Farm, Glandŵr, Pembrokeshire, a smallholding managed by Tom Clare and Jacqui Banks that integrates trees into its pasture-based system, reflecting a growing interest in regenerative agriculture and agroforestry. They would like to further develop the ecological understanding and practical application of agroforestry principles on their farm.

Laura Simpson from Parc y Dderwen, Llangolman, Pembrokeshire would like to investigate the establishment of perennial horticulture crops to seek out alternative routes for business diversification. She’s hoping to monitor and report on ground cultivation, planting, establishment, weeding, and pest management throughout the season, including perennial bed overwintering for next year’s healthy crop.

Siwan Howatson, Head of Technical at Farming Connect, says:

“We are delighted to welcome these 12 new forward-thinking farms to the Our Farms network. The network provides a fantastic platform for practical, on-farm innovation, driven by the farmers themselves. The diverse range of projects, from regenerative practices and renewable energy to animal health and diversification into horticulture and agroforestry, truly reflects the commitment within the Welsh agricultural sector to embrace new technologies and sustainable approaches for a resilient and profitable future.”

The other new farms are: