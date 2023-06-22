Family-Run Seaside Hotel in Wales up for Sale at Reduced Price

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market The Lion Hotel in the heart of Criccieth, Gwynedd, for the first time since 1978.

The Lion Hotel enjoys a central position in Criccieth, just a short walk from the town’s main beachfront. The four-star hotel is set in an 18th century building which has been recently refurbished and offers 34 ensuite letting rooms and six “Castle View” self-catering apartments.

The property also includes a spacious reception and lounge, “Llewelyn’s” breakfast and dining area which is also used for conferences and events and a spacious 60 seat bar with an additional snug area. To the back of the property is the hotel’s popular beer garden and patio where customers can enjoy their drinks in the sun.

The hotel has been owned by the Burnett family for the last 45 years, who now wish to retire. Sandra Burnett comments,

“The area is crying out for mainstream operators who are missing a great opportunity. The hotel increased business year on year for over 40 years. If I were 30 years younger, I’d not even consider selling. Time has caught up with me, but I look forward to finding a new owner who will continue the business.”

Tom O’Malley, Associate Director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, comments,