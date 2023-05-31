Family-Run Newsagents in Welsh Seaside Town Sold For the First Time in 24 Years

Family-Run Newsagents in Welsh Seaside Town Sold For the First Time in 24 Years

Specialist business property advisor, Christie & Co is pleased to announce Manorbier Nisa & Post Office in Tenby, Wales has been sold for the first time in 24 years, with funding for the new owner’s purchase secured through Christie Finance.

Located on Tenby’s main road, just less than one mile from the beach, Manorbier PO benefits from both local trade and the areas’ thriving tourist market. The store provides a varied selection of convenience products, as well as a Post Office service which is heavily relied upon by the residents.

The business has been owned and run by Anne Rossiter since 1999, who decided to sell in order to retire.

Anne comments:

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Christie & Co for the sale of our shop. There was a lot to sort with us also having a Post Office, but Joe dealt with everything professionally and with no delay.”

The new owners, the Kumar family, are experienced operators who own another convenience store in Wales, and they intend to run the new store with a hands-on approach.

The sale was assisted by Lawrence Roberts from Christie Finance. He comments:

“I am delighted that I was able to obtain funding for the Kumar family to purchase this store. The process coming out of the pandemic and then into the current economic climate was difficult, however it is a clear sign that we are well placed to deliver competitive terms in the retail sector. I wish them well and look forward to hearing about their success in the future.”

Joe Brayne, Business Agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale, comments: