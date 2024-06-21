Family-run Funeral Business Expands to Cardiff Suburb

A family-run funeral directors has opened its fourth funeral home.

Coles Funeral Directors has expanded into Whitchurch, Cardiff. To celebrate the expansion and foster connections within the Whitchurch community the business invited local residents and clergy to the official opening ceremony. This event was also an opportunity to raise awareness for Ty Hafan, a cause Coles was proud to support with their Tea for Ty Hafan fundraiser, raising more than £630 for the charity.

Coles also sponsors local sports teams and schools, supports churches and congregations and promotes local businesses.

Gareth Coles, Managing Director at Coles, said: