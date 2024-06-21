Cardiff Capital Region  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Venture Graduate BNW Banner
BIF-Cardiff-Capital-Region-Sidebar
Venture Graduates Sidebar AD
21 June 2024
Cardiff Capital Region

Family-run Funeral Business Expands to Cardiff Suburb

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

A family-run funeral directors has opened its fourth funeral home.

Coles Funeral Directors has expanded into Whitchurch, Cardiff. To celebrate the expansion and foster connections within the Whitchurch community the business invited local residents and clergy to the official opening ceremony. This event was also an opportunity to raise awareness for Ty Hafan, a cause Coles was proud to support with their Tea for Ty Hafan fundraiser, raising more than £630 for the charity.

Coles also sponsors local sports teams and schools, supports churches and congregations and promotes local businesses.

Gareth Coles, Managing Director at Coles, said:

“We are excited to become part of the vibrant Whitchurch community.  Just as we have built strong relationships in and around our other funeral homes, we look forward to establishing trust and providing compassionate care to families in Whitchurch. We believe in offering more than just funeral arrangements; we aim to be a source of comfort and support during a difficult time.”

Columns & Features:
Finance
6 June 2024

Why I Believe in Fintech for Good
Technology
28 May 2024

Why Wales is a Growing Epicentre for the Games Industry
Health
28 May 2024

Life Sciences Plant Will Support Global Drug Development

More CCR Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //