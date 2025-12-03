Family-Owned Restaurant and Hotel Celebrates 30-Year Milestone

The Priory in Caerleon is celebrating a major milestone in 2026 – 30 years as a family-run hotel and restaurant.

Located on the River Usk in the historic town of Caerleon, The Priory’s story stretches back centuries. Originally founded in 1180 as a Cistercian monastery, the Grade II-listed building has been a nunnery, a private residence, and – since 1996 – a family-run business.

Current owner Benito Martinez’s father Benigno Martinez, affectionately known as Martin, first took over the site in 1996. Today, The Priory is operated by Benito and his wife Sophie as part of the Fire & Wine restaurant group, which oversaw an extensive refurbishment that was completed in early 2025.

Benito Martinez said: