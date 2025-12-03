tourism hospitality logo
3 December 2025
Tourism & Hospitality

Family-Owned Restaurant and Hotel Celebrates 30-Year Milestone

The Priory (1)

The Priory in Caerleon is celebrating a major milestone in 2026 – 30 years as a family-run hotel and restaurant.

Located on the River Usk in the historic town of Caerleon, The Priory’s story stretches back centuries. Originally founded in 1180 as a Cistercian monastery, the Grade II-listed building has been a nunnery, a private residence, and – since 1996 – a family-run business.

Current owner Benito Martinez’s father Benigno Martinez, affectionately known as Martin, first took over the site in 1996. Today, The Priory is operated by Benito and his wife Sophie as part of the Fire & Wine restaurant group, which oversaw an extensive refurbishment that was completed in early 2025.

Benito & Sophie Martinez, who married at The Priory this year
Benito & Sophie Martinez, who married at The Priory this year

Benito Martinez said:

“Reaching 30 years is incredibly special for our family. The Priory has been part of our lives for three decades, and it’s been a privilege to welcome so many guests through our doors. This anniversary is about saying thank you – to our loyal customers, our team, and the Caerleon community. We’re excited for the next chapter.”



