Family Duo Launch Eco-friendly Coffee Roasting Startup in Wrexham

Two family members have teamed up to launch Wrexham Bean Co., the city’s first local and eco-friendly coffee roasting company.

Rich (32) and James (29) print unique designs of iconic Wrexham landmarks and architecture on retail and wholesale coffee bags to celebrate the city.

The pair – who use ethically sourced speciality coffee beans and 100% recyclable packaging – have opened the Wrexham Bean online store and stocked coffee at local cafe Bank Street Social.

Co-founder of Wrexham Bean Co. Rich said:

“We started roasting coffee as a hobby and the more we developed a love for the art and science behind it, the more we toyed with the idea of bringing it to market in a unique way that celebrates my local city.

“That’s why we partnered with a talented designer who could help us bring Wrexham’s incredible brutalist architecture and history to life. All coffee bags showcase a one-of-a-kind print of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in Trevor, and we’re currently working on new artwork of the Racecourse Ground, St Mary's Cathedral and Acton Park. Having lived in the area for 30 years, Wrexham is my home so being able to put something back into the city means the world.”

Wrexham Bean is available online at www.wrexhambean.com and at local cafe and craft beer shop Bank Street Social.