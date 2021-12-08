FABRIC – Changing Young People’s Lives in Swansea

Harri Helvon-Hardy is the founder of FABRIC – a social enterprise in South Wales offering loving homes to young people in care.

A prominent figure in the social care sector, having founded FABRIC, now operating in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, in 2015, Harri is an award-winning entrepreneur with over ten years’ experience in social care, and has won many awards for her passion and efforts in changing the lives of youngsters who have become part of the FABRIC family.

FABRIC provides homes and support to young people aged 16+ and some of the most vulnerable young people in Wales – including homeless young people and unaccompanied asylum-seeking children. Harri also works to encourage more women to become entrepreneurs and offers guidance on business start-ups.

Sam Cook talks to Harri Helvon-Hardy about the remarkable work of her award-winning organisation:

Fore more information go to: https://careleavers.community/