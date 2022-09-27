Export Programme Accepting Applications to Support Wales’ Fastest Growing Tech Firms

Following the successful launch of the Technology Export Cluster (TEC) Programme in March, applications are again being sought from ambitious Welsh technology firms who want to expand their global reach and build their export business.

TEC is one of a series of Welsh Government initiatives supporting the aims of the Export Action Plan for Wales to drive strong, vibrant, sustainable exporting sectors in Wales.

Participation is open to Welsh technology companies at all stages of their exporting journey: from new and inexperienced enterprises who aren’t sure where to start, to seasoned exporters who want to further increase their revenues in overseas markets.

Businesses who sign up to the programme will benefit from networking closely with an existing peer support group sharing knowledge and experience, as well as gaining support from the Welsh Government’s International Trade team and other experts.

Tech-based businesses interested in joining the programme can apply here: https://tecwales.com/register/ The application process includes a short, multiple choice questionnaire, which will help to ascertain the level of export readiness. The team running the programme will then get in touch to understand a bit more about your business.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “The Welsh technology ecosystem is seeing exceptional growth in areas such as Fintech, Cyber Security, AI, Cloud and Data Management, which are all disciplines transferable to a global audience. There’s never been a better time for these companies to look for expansion in new territories, but the world’s a big place and we know it can be a bit daunting –the Technology Export Cluster aims to give new and experienced companies the tools and networks to help achieve their goals.”