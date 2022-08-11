Exploring Digital Connectivity within Wales’ Rural Communities

The recent pandemic has highlighted how essential reliable digital connectivity is to the rural economy throughout Wales. Poor connectivity is an issue for many in rural Wales with many businesses have relying on internet access to keep connected to keep their business running.

The event is designed to provide viewers with an overview of the digital connectivity landscape in rural Wales and will help organisations further understand the timeline currently in place in terms of expected improved connectivity in rural Wales over the next 24 months.

Host Carwyn Jones is joined by, Connie Dixon, Partnership Director Wales and West of England at Openreach, Adam Greenwood, Rural Digital Project Officer Monmouthshire County Council, Michael Armitage, Founding Director at Broadway Partners and Mari Stevens Chief Marketing Officer at Ogi.