Expert Group to Drive Action Plan for Offshore Wind

An offshore wind task and finish group will create an action plan designed to ensure Wales capitalises on the “once in a generation” economic benefits and potential for energy security.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said the opportunities for Wales around offshore wind were “huge” and that the expert group would help identify the priority areas which will bring the most benefit for people and businesses in Wales.

Announcing the task and finish group, she told the Senedd:

“I can assure you now that this group will not produce another report on the high-level opportunity or challenges to Wales. It will focus on clear actions that need to be taken, across the relevant sectors and all stakeholders in the Welsh economy, to realise the opportunity and overcome the challenges. This will be led by relevant sector leads and will be supported by experts from across lead industries and bodies.”

The Cabinet Secretary said she wanted ports in Wales to lead integration and assembly, seeking “realistic manufacturing opportunities” and acting as hubs for ongoing operations and maintenance.

“To attract lasting economic value, we need to establish and support the manufacturing supply chain around a realistic range of attainable areas which offshore wind developers will look to Wales to supply,” she said. “We also recognise that fixed and floating wind supply chains are at different levels of maturity and opportunity. From a fixed offshore wind perspective, we believe that we can deliver a range of integration and assembly solutions to the sector, plus ongoing operations and maintenance support. “Then, from the floating offshore wind side, we will focus on playing to Welsh strengths, capturing parts of the emerging supply chain including floating foundation systems and steel substructures. “Wales has some obvious strengths, including the use of green steel that could support a new sustainable future for Port Talbot and the use of rebar products from Cardiff. All this work is underpinned by supporting the right opportunities, and by having the right skills and workforce development to support the new activity.”

She continued:

“Key areas the task and finish group will need to consider in the development of the action plan will include the timetable for delivery of current and future leasing opportunities led through the Crown Estate leasing process and offshore wind routemap. From that timetable we can understand the pipeline of investment opportunities from the developers bidding for leases. This will inform the action plan for the scale of the Wales economic opportunity.”

The Cabinet Secretary quoted the latest state of the sector report from Marine Energy Wales, saying it showed that floating offshore wind had already delivered £21.2 million to the Welsh economy and is expected to grow significantly due to the advancement of test and demonstration projects in the Celtic Sea and a larger commercial pipeline being confirmed by The Crown Estate.

Marine Energy Wales welcomed the announcement of the task and finish group.

It said: