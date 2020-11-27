Experienced Journalist Strengthens Digital PR Agency’s Team

An experienced journalist who has worked across North Wales as well as in sector-specific media has joined a leading digital PR agency.

Josh Morris, 33, who has worked for the Daily Post, Denbighshire Free Press and business publication Insider Media, as well as in legal and construction news, bolsters Outwrite PR’s award-winning team.

The appointment follows several new client wins at the Mold-based firm.

The PR agency, which focuses on integrated communications across multiple channels, has also been engaged by existing clients to carry out additional work outside of agreed retainer actions.

Josh, account executive, said:

“I’ve really enjoyed getting my feet under the desk here; North Wales is a fantastic place to work in, and I’m very glad to be back in the region.

“Outwrite has some brilliant clients with a lot to shout about, many of whom I’ve written about for news media in the past, so I’m very much looking forward to helping them do just that.

“I have liaised with Outwrite over a number of years and the team have a strong reputation amongst journalists and editors for high-quality and newsworthy content.

“Of course, media relations is just one part of the mix and I’m excited to deliver stories across a range of platforms.”

The new client wins include Meddyg Care Group, The Alternative Board and Xplore! Science Discovery Centre.

Existing clients include Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, Wynne Construction and Watsons Solicitors.

Outwrite PR’s managing director Anthony Bullick said:

“We have dealt with Josh throughout his journalism career and we’re really pleased to welcome him on board.

“At the heart of our reputation management and PR work is storytelling, and Josh brings plenty of experience in this.

“Brands are using their own channels such as social media and latest news more than ever. Having skilled storytellers and communicators is vital to maintain and enhance relationships with stakeholders across all platforms.”

Outwrite PR has grown into one of the most respected modern-day PR agencies in North Wales and Cheshire.

The agency specialises in integrated PR, online reputation management, crisis PR, and social media training.