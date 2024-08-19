Experienced Hospitality Professional Joins the Hotel Wrexham Team

Experienced hospitality professional, with over 30 years in the industry, Mark Thexton has joined the team at Hotel Wrexham, as group food and beverage director.

Having started work in the sector at 16, Mark has had a wide-ranging career, spanning three decades, working for some leading names, including Whitbread, Greene King and Subway, as well as a period of time working in contract catering for Lever Brothers. He has also worked on the redesign and relaunch of a number of hotels.

Mark joins the team at Hotel Wrexham at an exciting time, as the newly renamed venue gets ready for the launch of its brand-new food and beverage offering, Savvy Fox.

Mark commented:

“I am so excited to be involved in the launch of this new brand from the early stages. This is a rare opportunity and one that I am relishing. I have the responsibility of helping to develop everything, from the brand, the menus, the team and suppliers – and even the tills. We will be looking to grow and build using local people and suppliers wherever we can. “This is a huge challenge as we are redesigning the restaurant in line with our vision for the new offering – but we are doing this while still remaining open and ensuring our guests receive the care and attention that they expect. “It is so important that we get this right, first time, as we want the Savvy Fox to then be ready to roll out to other venues once we have got it up and running at Hotel Wrexham later in the summer.”

To help deliver the new food and beverage offering, Hotel Wrexham is also looking to grow its existing team, recruiting new team members across the board, from front-of house to kitchen and cleaning staff.

Steven Hesketh, one of the owners of Hotel Wrexham added:

“We are delighted Mark has joined our team. I am confident that with his extensive experience and professionalism, he will help us achieve our ambitious plans. We are excited to bring the Savvy Fox concept to Wrexham and are looking forward to feedback when it is launched in September.”

Hotel Wrexham is a 37-room, award-winning hotel, featuring private function rooms along with an impressive restaurant and bar. The hotel is set in just under eight acres of beautiful idyllic Welsh countryside between the village of Holt and the city of Wrexham.