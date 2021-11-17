Expansion of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Planned for Powys Car Parks

Powys County Council has secured Welsh Government funding to install electric vehicle charging points at a further five council car parks throughout the county.

The £120K grant from the Welsh Government’s ultra-low emissions transformation fund is enabling the installation of the new charging points in Beaufort St. Car Park in Crickhowell, Oxford Road Car Park in Hay-on-Wye, Bowling Green Lane Car Park in Knighton, Dark Lane Car Park in Rhayader and Heol Eglwys Car Park in Ystradgynlais. It is expected that works will be completed by the end of March 2022.

The addition of these five new locations will increase the council’s fast electric vehicle charging network to 13 sites, helping residents and visitors in the transition to using electric vehicles.

These ‘fast' charge points are capable of fully charging an electric vehicle in three to four hours, dependent on the type and number of vehicles plugged in at the time.

Cllr Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for the environment, added:

“Following the introduction of our first electric vehicle charging points last year, we are really pleased to continue with the rollout in more areas of the county” “With 13 locations our planned Powys-wide network of electric charging points is coming to fruition. “Climate change and a more sustainable way of living is high on the agenda at the moment, and we are determined to be able to make changes for the benefit of our residents and visitors. These new charge points will help to facilitate our transition to a low carbon future and provide more accessible charging facilities across the county.”

For a full list of council electric vehicle charging points, more information on how to use them and the charges, please visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/evcharging