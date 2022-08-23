Expansion for Wrexham Based Leader in Vehicle Diagnostic Tools and Automotive Training

Wrexham-based Maverick Diagnostics has been a pioneer in the sector for more than two decades.

During the pandemic, Managing Director Andy Brooke refocused the business, from sales to service solutions, accelerating growth and winning new customers at home and overseas.

Following the launch of their Automotive Training Academy – delivering a suite of IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry) courses from levels one to four – and the exclusive aftermarket Tesla tool, which is causing a big stir in the sector, he revealed plans to more than double their workforce and remain at the forefront of advances in technology as demand grows for technicians to work on EV and hybrid engines.

“According to the IMI there is a massive need for more TechSafe technicians by 2030, around 90,000 in the UK alone,”

said Andy.

“We identified pre-pandemic this would be the trend and were already running online training programmes which continue to be very popular. “The safety aspect is pivotal because if you’re not properly educated in how to work on EV and hybrid vehicles then you can’t go near them, and the majority of garages are nowhere near ready to do so. “We’re getting more and more calls on the education side as a result, and will need to roll out more courses, so the coming years are going to continue to be incredibly busy from that side, including upcoming sessions on first responder and emergency services EV and hybrid training.”

Maverick Diagnostics also has a strong reputation for dealer diagnostics, delivering a wide range of services from equipment sales and technical support to live and remote training and research and development.

Reflecting on Brexit and the challenges of Covid-19, Andy says they used lockdown to realign the company’s direction and pivot to fill a gap in the market.

“From an IT and training perspective it’s important to remember how different vehicles are now, they are more technological, completely unlike cars of the past,”

he said.

“We are doing things differently, we have more than 100 contractors working with us in the UK and in Europe and that will continue to increase. “There are also plans for expansion here in North Wales which will see us take on another 10 staff in the Wrexham area, but they are at their earliest stages. “Our number one priority is remaining at the forefront of advances in the industry, notably from a technology and software perspective, and continuing to push the envelope.”

Andy added:

“We will be the first centre to deliver the IMI Level 4 courses – vital for anyone working on electric vehicles – and building on the aftermarket diagnostic services we provide, from professional technicians to smaller workshops wanting our support. “Ultimately, it’s about making that switch from the traditional diagnostic offering to what is now a rapidly evolving arena where you cannot afford to stand still. “We are here to help, and from the feedback received from across the UK and beyond there is a burgeoning appetite to get on board and embrace the electric and hybrid revolution.”

For more information, visit the website www.maverickdiagnostics.com and follow @maverickdiagnostics on social media. Alternatively, call 01978 856190