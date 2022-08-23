New Long Range Green Taxi Goes Live Following North Wales Pilot

Following feedback gained through the hosting of the only North Wales pilot of the zero emission green taxi scheme, the Council has introduced a new longer range electronic vehicle.

The Welsh Government, who are funding the scheme, recently set the goal of de-carbonising the taxi fleet entirely by 2028.

Denbighshire County Council is one of a select few Welsh authorities taking part.

Since it began in the County during autumn 2021, 59 taxi drivers have got behind the wheel of four wheelchair-accessible Nissan Dynamo E-NV200 taxis to use as part of the ‘try before you buy scheme’.

Hackney licensed taxi drivers can try the vehicle free of charge for 30 days, including free electric charging at specific locations in the county, vehicle licensing, breakdown cover and insurance.

Up to now the taxis have covered 56759 miles and have operated across Prestatyn, Rhyl, Bodelwyddan, St Asaph, Denbigh, Ruthin and Corwen.

And now following input from drivers using the scheme the current fleet will be joined by a Kia EV6.

The Kia can cover up to 328 miles on a single charge and is designed to allow taxi drivers to confidently work a complete shift including airport transfers without the need for charging.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:

This is one of a number of projects the Council is running on electric vehicles which will help create healthier surroundings and reduce carbon emissions across the county.” “We have had a lot of positive and useful feedback from the drivers who have taken part in this scheme to try out these zero emission taxis and learn about their benefits. One of areas suggested was to look at bringing in longer range vehicles to assist with transport outside of the county and back. “This vehicle will provide a spacious, modern and luxurious environment for passengers with comfortable surroundings, no noise, vibrations or tailpipe emissions. “It also helps us continue to source feedback on the use of zero emission vehicles during day to day taxi operations without compromising on service delivery and also demonstrate the fuel savings and impact against climate change that electric vehicles currently offer. “We are looking forward to listening to the experiences of drivers using this taxi to help us continue to map out the future of this green scheme.”

The vehicle will only be available to those drivers that have already participated in the scheme without serious incident and spaces are currently limited to 10 x 30 day hires over the next 12 months. Expressions of interest to participate will be done the same way, through the Denbighshire website, and will open toward the middle of August.