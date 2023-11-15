In this exclusive interview, Business News Wales editor Mark Powney speaks with Minister of the Economy Vaughan Gething to gather his thoughts on his trade visit to Germany, The development of a new hydrogen industry in Wales, the opportunity for a state-owned Welsh energy firm, ambitions for the semiconductor sector in the south-east of Wales and the role of the Future Generations Act in attracting business to Wales.

Exclusive Interview – Germany, Hydrogen, Semiconductors and The Future Generations Act from Business News Wales on Vimeo.