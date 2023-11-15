Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Exclusive Interview – Germany, Hydrogen, Semiconductors and The Future Generations Act

A - Home Page B - Original Content
SHARE
,

In this exclusive interview, Business News Wales editor Mark Powney speaks with Minister of the Economy Vaughan Gething to gather his thoughts on his trade visit to Germany, The development of a new hydrogen industry in Wales, the opportunity for a state-owned Welsh energy firm, ambitions for the semiconductor sector in the south-east of Wales and the role of the Future Generations Act in attracting business to Wales.

Exclusive Interview – Germany, Hydrogen, Semiconductors and The Future Generations Act from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

SHARE

Mark is a passionate Welshman from Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

With over 15 years experience, he considers digital publishing, digital engagement, recruitment marketing and advertising (all media), digital video production, creative design and more recently social media development as his core knowledge and where a lot of his experience lays.

He has very strong business ethics, built on transparency and trust and equally as important, he enjoys close working relationships with all clients.
 

Related Articles

 

Business News Wales