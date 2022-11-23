Exclusive Interview – David Stevens, CBE

In the episode of Business Insights, host Carwyn Jones interviews co-founder or Admiral and new chair of Business in Focus, David Stevens, CBE.

David Stevens Exclusive Interview from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

Former chief executive of FTSE 100 car insurance to loans group Admiral, David Stevens, will take up a new role supporting Business in Focus as its chair in 2023.

About Business in Focus

Business in Focus is a social enterprise dedicated to supporting new and established businesses, and has been helping people start and grow their own businesses for over three decades,

The organisation provides tailored expert business advice, access to finance, property requirements and skills training.

Some of their services are delivered on behalf of public and private bodies, and they have an excellent track record of working with both the UK and Welsh Governments.