Event to Showcase How Agriculture is Part of the Solution to Many Environmental Challenges

Event to Showcase How Agriculture is Part of the Solution to Many Environmental Challenges

People, profit and planet is the message at Da Byw 2023, the North Wales Sustainable Farming Conference.

The two-day event will flag up how Welsh farming can lead the world in showcasing that agriculture is part of the solution to many environmental challenges. It will be held at the home of last year’s RWAS President Harry Fetherstonhaugh and his wife, Davina, on 16th and 17th June.

The advantages of farming regeneratively will be outlined at a conference featuring renowned speakers and practitioners from across the world. And a farm walk will offer an insight into how the hosts at Coed Coch, near Conwy in North Wales, have and are implementing new ideas.

Organiser Davina Fetherstonhaugh says:

“Wales has the chance to lead the world in sustainable food production and environmental health. “People are taking the initiative across Wales and beyond. But the policy makers need to be brave. Hopefully, discussions at Da Byw will give our Welsh Government the confidence to lead the world by getting behind the movement.”

Speakers, ‘the people who make the magic happen’, will include farmers with experience in a range of different countries. Alasdair MacLeod’s Australia based MacDoch Ag group demonstrates how beef, wool and crop farming can build natural capital and contribute to global climate solutions.

Jaime Elizondo, Mexican by birth, is based in Houston Texas and advises all over the world. His methods are based on revolutionary grazing programmes, economics and genetics, having influenced farming across Europe, North America and Latin America. Practitioners in England, Wales and Scotland will also share their experiences and the many benefits of a more sustainable approach.

Another speaker is Patrick Holden CBE, who has been advising the King on sustainability for more than 40 years and who farms 200 hectares organically in West Wales. The conference will also hear from scientists and industry experts.

A panel discussion will close the conference, chaired by Rt Hon Amber Rudd, and including Senedd Members, policy makers and opinion formers. The following morning, Saturday, will feature a farm walk to demonstrate the benefits of Regenerative Farm, as practised at Coed Coch.

Local food and drink will also be featured, with entertainment provided by internationally renowned The Fell and DJ Farmer of Funk.