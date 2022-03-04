EVENT: The Future of Finance – Crypto Lunch & Learn

A free to attend program of seminars hosted by the team at Dacxi and special guests.

Designed to inform and educate Financial Professionals on a range of Crypto topics. Suitable for all financial professionals with no, limited, or extensive knowledge of crypto who want to know even more. CPD points will be awarded for attendance.

Crypto is becoming more mainstream.

In 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published consumer research stating that:

The profile of cryptocurrencies has risen – 78% of adults said they have heard of cryptocurrency, but overall understanding of cryptocurrency has declined.

Estimates for consumers holding cryptocurrency has risen to 2.3 million – 4.4% of UK adults.

Consumers are now less likely to cite cryptocurrency as a gamble when considering their reasons for purchase (agreement down 9 points to 38%) and are more likely to see them as an alternative or complement to mainstream investments.

Globally, the industry now enjoys a $2 trillion USD market cap. Crypto can no longer be ignored and the time for financial professionals and consumers to be educated is now. Your clients will soon be asking you about this asset class if they are not already. Are you in a position to respond?

By attending ‘The Future of Finance – Crypto Lunch and Learn’ – Dacxi Learn invites you to increase your crypto knowledge and your crypto confidence allowing you to meet the needs of your clients

WHEN: 24th March 2022 – 09:00 – 14:00

WHERE: Celtic Manor Resort – Newport