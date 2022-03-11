Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: Starting and Running a Business

B - Original Content Mid Wales Pembrokeshire South West Wales Startups
SHARE
,

Description

Starting and Running a Business – Module 1.

Topics covered at this webinar:

  • Developing your idea
  • Personal qualities
  • Implications of self employment
  • Business skills and support available
  • Business names
  • Legal status
  • Tax, National Insurance and VAT
  • Insurance and other legal obligations
  • Market research
  • Competitor analysis
  • Target market
  • Marketing and branding
  • Your USP
  • Features and benefits
  • Getting your 1st customer

Starting and Running a Business – Module 2.

Topics covered at this webinar:

  • Corporate social responsibility
  • Start up costs
  • Funding
  • Personal survival budget
  • Business costs
  • Pricing
  • Break even
  • Cashflow forecast
  • Forecasting sales
  • Profit and loss
  • Balance sheet
  • Business premises

To book a place on this two part webinar series please click below or call the Business Wales office on 01267 233749.

Cost:Free
Book Here

WHEN:Various dates available
WHERE:Online

Startup Wales

 