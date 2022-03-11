EVENT: Starting and Running a Business

Description
Starting and Running a Business – Module 1.
Topics covered at this webinar:
- Developing your idea
- Personal qualities
- Implications of self employment
- Business skills and support available
- Business names
- Legal status
- Tax, National Insurance and VAT
- Insurance and other legal obligations
- Market research
- Competitor analysis
- Target market
- Marketing and branding
- Your USP
- Features and benefits
- Getting your 1st customer
Starting and Running a Business – Module 2.
Topics covered at this webinar:
- Corporate social responsibility
- Start up costs
- Funding
- Personal survival budget
- Business costs
- Pricing
- Break even
- Cashflow forecast
- Forecasting sales
- Profit and loss
- Balance sheet
- Business premises
To book a place on this two part webinar series please click below or call the Business Wales office on 01267 233749.
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN:Various dates available
WHERE:Online