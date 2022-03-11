EVENT: Making Corporation Tax Work for your Business

Description
Together with Corporate Partners, Aspen Waite, we will be hosting an informal and interactive session on how you can make the most of Corporation Tax Relief.
The event will be held at Parc Y Scarlets and a light breakfast will be served. We are also delighted to be joined by Phil Davies, Director of World Rugby. Phil will give his insight into his hugely successful career so far.
Richard Hill, Head of Tax and Darren Talbot, Commercial Director of Aspen Waite will present an interactive session on the various reliefs available to business :
- Research and Development Tax Credits
- Land Remediation Relief
- Patent Box
- Capital Allowances
- Video Games Tax Relief
We will also touch upon Grant funding with Innovate UK.
Brief Agenda:
09.00 – 09.30 – Registration and breakfast served
09.30 – 10.00 – How to fund your innovation presentation by Aspen Waite
10.00 – 10.30 – Q&A with Phil Davies, Director of World Rugby
10.30 – 11.00 – Optional further networking
Cost:Free
WHEN:6th April 2022 – 9am – 11am
WHERE:Parc Y Scarlets – Llanelli