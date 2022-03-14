Event Series Launched to Help Welsh Businesses Realise their Green Ambition

A new free event series has launched to help Welsh businesses realise their green ambition.

40% of UK workers are disappointed by the lack of effort and resource put into sustainability by their employer*. Business Wales has organised a week’s worth of online events to equip businesspeople with easy and practical steps towards the green agenda straight away. Sessions will be run in partnership with industry experts Planet Mark, Circulogic, Valpak and Costain.

Running between Monday 21 March – Friday 25 March 2022, the Green Ambition Webinar Series will range from introducing businesses to the tools and techniques to measure their own impact and create plans to work more sustainably, to the benefits of circular models and moving away from a wasteful culture to ensuring that our natural resources are kept in use for as long as possible.

Measuring carbon emissions is a top priority for businesses as they respond to the growing demand from customers that only want to do business with green companies.

Wales is at the forefront of the green agenda and now is time to take advantage of that support. Many businesses are already reducing their business waste including water usage and energy, which is reducing costs and carbon emissions, but for those who haven’t taken any steps yet, these events are perfect to learn from other leaders and see how to implement small changes now, and how to increase them over time to see bigger impacts.

Simply implementing good energy management and action planning will significantly reduce your business costs and carbon emissions.

All events are taking place via virtual format and will have clear, actionable advice. Places can be booked HERE.

The Green Ambition series includes advice and resources for every business in Wales with specialist events covering:

Plastic packaging & manufacturing

Product design & innovation

Measuring impact & sustainability skills

Market developments & decarbonisation

Davidap John Williams, National Contracts Manager, Business Wales said:

“While Wales is already doing incredible things in this area, we know that many businesses haven’t taken any actions yet, and some who have started are still somewhat unsure how to make further significant changes. “We encourage businesses of all sizes to engage with our Green Ambition series and take advantage of our 1-1 consultancy offer to create a bespoke green action plan. It’s a fact that some businesses will only work with those who can demonstrate their green commitments, so it’s in your best interest to start making these changes sooner rather than later, as otherwise there’s a danger you’ll get left behind.”

As well as the event series, businesses can speak to dedicated advisors about how they can work towards becoming more planet conscious, and access additional online resources, tools and guides to help reach those green ambitions.

Business Wales is a free service that provides impartial, independent support and advice to people starting, running, and growing a business in Wales. With regional centres across Wales, it offers a mixture of online and face-to-face support, as well as training webinars and individual advice.