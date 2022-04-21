EVENT: Networking and Meet the Expert

Description

Regular monthly networking and meet the expert sessions hosted by Shared Spaces Haverfordwest

Held every month, Shared Spaces Haverfordwest will be hosting an expert from their respective fields to join them in the Hub for you to have a chat, answer any questions you may have and to follow up should it be needed.

This month Shared Spaces Haverfordwest will be joined by Nerys Adams, Development Manager for Cywain who will be with us to talk about the support available for those in the Food and Drink industry. If you run your own food and drink business, are part of the supply chain, thinking of starting one, or would like to know more about the support available at Cywain (some of which is fully subsidised), join us on for more information. Cywain offer support, small grants, trading opportunities at various shows (including the Royal Welsh), and an opportunity to work with specialist food centres who can assist with packaging, labelling, and supply.

The day will also be an opportunity for some informal networking and light refreshments. You are free to co-work with Shared Spaces Haverfordwest at any point during the day, but lunch and networking will be held between 12:30 – 13:30.

Remember, you don't have to stay all day, feel free to come and go as you please!

Cost:Free

WHEN:6th May 2022 – 09:00 – 16:30

WHERE:Shared Spaces – Haverfordwest