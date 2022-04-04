EVENT: Communicating Your Social Impact

Description

Social businesses have great impact stories to tell – this session will help you with the skills and ideas to make the most of your impact story.

As mainstream businesses increasingly refer to their impact, social businesses cannot afford to miss out.

For those who have attended our Measuring your social impact session, your mission is clear, now it's time to tell others.

We will see examples of good practise, generate ideas you can implement, even on a shoe-string, and learn some digital storytelling techniques.

In this half day workshop you will learn alongside other social businesses.

At the end of the session participants will have a list of achievable ideas for promotional resources, necessary for communicating with your audience and procurement.

We're also teaming up with talented colleagues to share their expertise. During the session Storyteller Carl Gough will share storytelling techniques and Digital Communities Wales will share digital storytelling skills.

This session will be held online and delivered in English.

For more information contact [email protected]

Cost:Free

WHEN:8th June 2022 – 09:30 – 12:30 BST

WHERE:Online