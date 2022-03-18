Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: Bouygues UK Meet the Buyer Event – Pentre Awel Development

Bouygues UK have been appointed to design and build Zone One of Carmarthenshire Councils Pentre Awel development.

Pentre Awel is the first development of its scope and size in Wales, bringing together life science innovation, community healthcare and modern leisure facilities at the 83-acre Delta Lakes site on the Llanelli coastline.

Zone One will benefit from over £70million of public sector investment and will feature education, business, research, leisure and health facilities to provide transformational social and economic benefits to people in the region.

Please note, From 1st January 2022, Bouygues UK will require all subcontractors to be verified at Common Assessment Standard (equivalent to Constructionline Gold) to be considered for future work opportunities

Please note: When booking your 1-2-1 slot, you only need to select 1 timeslot

Packages Available Value
Access Hatches £20k
Bird Protection £75k
Brickwork £3m+
Builders Work- Services £500k+
Carpentry £650k+
Ceilings and Partitions £5m+
Ceramic Tiling £700k+
Cladding Generally £2m+
Composite Windows £1m+
Curtain Walling £2.5m+
Ecologist £30k
Epoxy Flooring £60k
Fencing £20k
Furniture and Fittings £3m+
Fire Protection – Intumescent Paint £150k+
Glazed Partitions £300k+
Glulam Portal Structures £500k+
Roofing – Green £250k+
Groundworks £9m+
Soft Landscaping £1m+
Lifts £200k+
Louvres £20k
Mansafe £20k
Mastic Pointing £40k
Metal Stairs & Balustrading £400k+
Glazing mirrors £20k
Painting & Decorating £300k+
Piling – Driven / Precast £1m+
Piling Probing £20k
Polished Concrete £500k+
Precast Concrete Floors £700k+
Precast Concrete Stairs £160k+
Raised Access Flooring £400k+
Reinforced Concrete Frame £750K+
Resin Bound Gravel £400k+
Roofing- Single Ply £150k+
Roofing- Liquid Applied £200k+
Rooflights £10k
Screeding £400k+
Secondary Steel £250k+
Internal Signage £100k
Sliding Folding Partition £15k
Soft Flooring £750k+
Standing Seam Roofing £2m+
Statutory Drainage £40k
Structural Steelwork £2m+
Structural Metal Decking £450k+
Structural Concrete Topping £350k+
Road Surfacing £1m+
Syphonic Roof Drainage £150k+
Timber Cladding £750k+
Timber Flooring £300k+
Turnstiles £40k+
WC Cubicles £180k

Cost:Free
Book Here

WHEN:30th March 2022 – 08:30 – 12:00 and 13:00 – 16:30
WHERE:Parc y Scarlets – Llanelli

 