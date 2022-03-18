EVENT: Bouygues UK Meet the Buyer Event – Pentre Awel Development

Description

Bouygues UK have been appointed to design and build Zone One of Carmarthenshire Councils Pentre Awel development.

Pentre Awel is the first development of its scope and size in Wales, bringing together life science innovation, community healthcare and modern leisure facilities at the 83-acre Delta Lakes site on the Llanelli coastline.

Zone One will benefit from over £70million of public sector investment and will feature education, business, research, leisure and health facilities to provide transformational social and economic benefits to people in the region.

Please note, From 1st January 2022, Bouygues UK will require all subcontractors to be verified at Common Assessment Standard (equivalent to Constructionline Gold) to be considered for future work opportunities

Packages Available Value Access Hatches £20k Bird Protection £75k Brickwork £3m+ Builders Work- Services £500k+ Carpentry £650k+ Ceilings and Partitions £5m+ Ceramic Tiling £700k+ Cladding Generally £2m+ Composite Windows £1m+ Curtain Walling £2.5m+ Ecologist £30k Epoxy Flooring £60k Fencing £20k Furniture and Fittings £3m+ Fire Protection – Intumescent Paint £150k+ Glazed Partitions £300k+ Glulam Portal Structures £500k+ Roofing – Green £250k+ Groundworks £9m+ Soft Landscaping £1m+ Lifts £200k+ Louvres £20k Mansafe £20k Mastic Pointing £40k Metal Stairs & Balustrading £400k+ Glazing mirrors £20k Painting & Decorating £300k+ Piling – Driven / Precast £1m+ Piling Probing £20k Polished Concrete £500k+ Precast Concrete Floors £700k+ Precast Concrete Stairs £160k+ Raised Access Flooring £400k+ Reinforced Concrete Frame £750K+ Resin Bound Gravel £400k+ Roofing- Single Ply £150k+ Roofing- Liquid Applied £200k+ Rooflights £10k Screeding £400k+ Secondary Steel £250k+ Internal Signage £100k Sliding Folding Partition £15k Soft Flooring £750k+ Standing Seam Roofing £2m+ Statutory Drainage £40k Structural Steelwork £2m+ Structural Metal Decking £450k+ Structural Concrete Topping £350k+ Road Surfacing £1m+ Syphonic Roof Drainage £150k+ Timber Cladding £750k+ Timber Flooring £300k+ Turnstiles £40k+ WC Cubicles £180k

WHEN:30th March 2022 – 08:30 – 12:00 and 13:00 – 16:30

WHERE:Parc y Scarlets – Llanelli