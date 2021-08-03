Environmental Projects Benefit from Taxes Raised and Spent in Wales

Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans visited a historic garden in Carmarthenshire to see how the project has used funding from the Landfill Disposals Tax to develop the site and increase biodiversity.

The Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme (LDTCS) is funded by the Welsh Government and managed by the WCVA. It supports environmental and community projects which aim to offset the negative impact of the disposal of waste in areas up to five miles around a landfill site or waste transfer station.

The Tywi Gateway Trust has used the Welsh Government grant to develop Parc yr Esgob/Bishop’s Park and Gardens at Abergwili by turning lawns into meadows and removing non-native species with the help of their team of volunteers.

Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans said:

It has been a pleasure to see projects such as Bishop’s Park and Gardens directly benefit from taxes raised and spent in Wales. We have been calling for the further devolution of tax powers in Wales, and want to see reform of the process. The devolution of more tax powers would allow us to develop a more strategic approach to central and local taxation in Wales, ensuring it is better able to tackle the needs and priorities of Welsh citizens and businesses. The funding from the collection of the Landfill Disposals Tax has made a huge difference to these important projects that benefit the community as well as increasing biodiversity which will help us to achieve our plan for a greener, fairer and more prosperous Wales.

Louise Austin, Parc yr Esgob’s Manager added:

We were really pleased to welcome the Minister to the park and show her what is being achieved as a result of the grant funding. Piers Lunt, our Head Gardener took her on a tour to show her how he and our team of volunteers, have been working to restore the historic park while maximising its biodiversity and nature conservation value. Across the lawns she saw the results of more traditional meadow management to increase wildflowers, and in the woodland, where there has been clearance of invasive species such as laurel to encourage more native woodland plants including bluebells and wood anemones, she met some of our volunteers out planting native tree species. This support has been crucial to help us continue our ambitious ecological management plan for the site. We look forward to working with Welsh Government in future.

Catherine Miller, WCVA Head of Grants and Environment, said:

The project at the Bishop’s Park is a great example of how the Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme is enabling communities to come together to improve their local environment, creating and maintaining spaces that can be enjoyed by everyone. This funding has enabled vital conservation work alongside other improvements to the structures in the park. It’s great to see the funding making such an impact that will be enjoyed for many years to come.

Projects that seek to improve their local environment which are located within five miles of a landfill or waste transfer site could be eligible for grants of £5,000 to £50,000 with one project receiving funding of up to £250,000 a year.

The current Landfill Tax Communities scheme application process closes on 31 August 2021.